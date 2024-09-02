Setting up a new PC or laptop takes a great deal of patience and persistence. The worst part of it is having to install all your programs one by one and then, in this day and age, log into most of them as well. That's where Ninite comes into play, it will make life so much easier for you, whether you're setting up a new laptop or have just done a fresh installation of Windows.

Ninite.com is a site that allows you to download and install multiple programs all at once. It has absolutely loads of programs from web browsers, to document readers and editors, messaging apps, and media players. It even has some runtime apps and basic developer tools to choose from. Best of all, it does its best to make sure the apps you download there are from a reliable source and up-to-date, so you don't have to waste even more time updating them after installation.

Using Ninite.com to install all your programs

Pick your programs or apps and watch the magic happen

Go to Ninite.com. Put a check next to all the Apps you want to download and install. Scroll down and click the Get Your Ninite. If your download doesn't start automatically, click Keep/Download. Navigate to your Downloads file and open each program you want to install. If it asks you for permission to make changes to your system, click yes. The installation will start, and when it is finished, just click close.

That really is all there is to it! All the programs you selected from Ninite will now be installed and ready to use on your PC. There is no need to visit multiple websites and download individual installers, as Ninite has done all the hard work for you. Another plus is that you will now have the Ninite installer with all the programs you've selected, so you can always save things to an external drive and easily use it with other laptops and PCs.

Not only does it make installing multiple programs easier, but it also has some other pretty impressive features. If you already have a newer version of the app installed somehow, it will skip the installation of that app, plus it will always say no to installing extra toolbars and junk. It also makes sure to only download the apps from the official publisher websites and, best of all, it does all of this in the background.

Could it be any easier?

The only way this could be simpler is if your computer could somehow read your mind and download all the programs you want without you needing to do anything. In most cases, the process doesn't even take 5 minutes, and it could save you hours of time down the line. If you are doing a run of fresh operating system installations across multiple PCs, it can save you even more time, freeing you up for other tasks.