If you’re a home office jockey, there are many ways you could integrate single-board computers (SBCs) into your setup. SBCs have become handy and affordable tools to boost your productivity. Think of it like a mini-computer but much more compact and efficient, with all the essential parts including the processor, memory, and input/output ports on one board. Some of the most popular SBCs are the Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, and Orange Pi. These tiny computers are surprisingly powerful and flexible, making them great for all sorts of things beyond just basic computer tasks.

Whether you want to make your workflow smoother, keep your important information safer, or automate tedious tasks for greater productivity, there’s an SBC that can help. Let's go over some cool ways that SBCs can turn your home office into a more efficient operation.

10 Host your own web server

Create and manage personal websites

If you’ve ever dreamed of having your own website or playing around with web development, an SBC can be a fantastic way to set up your own personal web server. You can install web server software like Apache or Nginx and host websites, blogs, or even a local intranet for your home office. This way, you can test web applications in a safe and controlled environment without relying on external hosting services.

Setting up a personal web server on an SBC is fun and useful. It allows you to learn how to manage servers, set up security measures, plus networking basics — all skills that are super important in today’s digital world. Plus, having your own server means you have complete control over your content and privacy, which is especially important in an age of data breaches and privacy concerns.

9 Centralize your home automation

Control smart devices seamlessly

Source: Home Assistant

Turn your SBC into a smart home control center. With platforms like Home Assistant or OpenHAB, you can connect your smart devices, such as lights, thermostats, and security cameras, to one easy-to-use interface. This makes managing your devices a breeze and lets you automate tasks and routines to boost your productivity.

Imagine waking up to perfectly lit rooms, at a comfortable temperature, with your favorite music playing. An SBC-based home automation hub can make this dream a reality, optimizing your home automatically so that you can stay focused on your work.

8 Implement network-wide ad blocking

Enhance browsing speed and security

Source: Pi-hole

Are you tired of ads taking over your online experience? Well, buckle up, because we’re about to show you how to turn your SBC into a network-wide ad blocker. Picture this: a cleaner, faster, and more secure internet for every device on your network, without the hassle of configuring each one separately.

Here’s how it works: you’ll use software like Pi-hole or AdGuard Home to set up your SBC as a DNS sinkhole. This means it will intercept ad-serving domains and prevent ads from loading. Boom. Instant ad-free bliss.

Network-wide ad blocking also boosts browsing speed by reducing the amount of data that needs to be loaded. This has the added benefit of saving bandwidth, which is especially useful if you have a metered internet connection.

This can also boost security for all the computers on your home office network. By blocking malicious domains known for phishing or malware distribution, you add an extra layer of security. This proactive approach protects you from potential cybersecurity threats for greater peace of mind.

7 Set up security cameras

Monitor your space with ease

An SBC can also become a crucial part of your home office’s security system, keeping an eye on things with a surveillance or time-lapse video camera. Software like MotionEye, ZoneMinder, or Kerberos.io lets you configure a surveillance system that watches over your workspace. This lets you record footage and spot movement, and even get real-time alerts for anything unusual, making your home office extra safe.

Setting up a security camera system with an SBC is a budget-friendly and customizable way to keep an eye on things. You can pick the cameras and how many you want, set recording times, and even define areas where motion is detected. For example, you might focus on doors and windows, or keep an eye on places where valuable items are stored. You could also build a roving robot, similar to the beverage-delivering project I've covered previously, but adapted to patrol your home office and record movement while you're away. The recorded footage can be saved on the SBC or a nearby storage device so you can keep your data private and within your own control.

An SBC-powered camera system can also be accessed from anywhere with a secure internet connection. This is perfect if you’re traveling and want to check to ensure everything’s okay at home.

For a little bit of fun, the time-lapse feature can be a great way to watch things change over time, like when you’re renovating or setting up something new.

6 Establish a personal VPN

Secure remote access to your network

Want to enjoy a private network when you’re on the go? You can turn your SBC into a VPN server using software like OpenVPN or WireGuard . This way, you can securely connect to your home office network from anywhere. Your data will be encrypted, and you can keep your online activities private, even when using public Wi-Fi.

A personal VPN also lets you access network resources like files or printers as if you were present in your home office. This flexibility is a game-changer for staying productive when you’re traveling or working from different locations.

5 Use as a thin client

Access powerful desktops remotely

Close

If you have a super-fast computer somewhere else in your house or office, an SBC can be a remote access point to it. You can set up things like Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), Virtual Network Computing (VNC), or even SSH with X forwarding to use your SBC to access more powerful machines. This way, you can work efficiently without needing multiple high-end computers at each workstation, saving you money and making things easier.

This is especially useful for tasks that take a lot of power, like video editing, 3D rendering, or data analysis. If your SBC isn’t powerful enough, you can use your main computer through the thin client to do these demanding tasks. Plus, the SBC is highly portable, so you can take it along and work from anywhere without lugging around your primary computer. It’s an intelligent way to make the most of your existing hardware and keep your devices working longer.

Another cool thing about using an SBC as a thin client is that you can set up multiple thin client stations around your house or office. This means you can access your main desktop from different places and switch between different work environments without stopping your work. It also makes it easier to keep your computers up-to-date because you only have to take care of the software and hardware on your main computer, and the SBC thin clients don’t need much attention.

4 Optimize video conferencing

Dedicated device for meetings

Video meetings are now a common part of our work lives. You can set up an SBC as a dedicated video conferencing station, running apps like Zoom or Microsoft Teams. This way, your main computer stays free for other tasks, and there’s less risk of technical issues during important meetings.

Having a separate device for video calls can make things smoother and faster. It also lets you set up a permanent video conferencing space with the best camera angles, lighting, and audio setup. This makes your virtual interactions more professional and effective.

3 Create a productivity dashboard

All your essentials at a glance

Turn your SBC into a digital dashboard that shows your calendar, emails, to-do lists, and other productivity tools. You can set up a special monitor or use an e-ink display to see all your essential information without cluttering up your main workstation.

This constant visual reminder can help you stay on top of your tasks and deadlines. You can make your dashboard look exactly how you want it, whether it’s showing project timelines, weather updates, or news feeds. This makes you more efficient and helps you get more done.

2 Set up network storage

Centralize your files securely

An SBC can be a network-attached storage (NAS) device, letting you store and share files across all your devices on your home office network. Connecting external hard drives and using software like Samba, Nextcloud, or OpenMediaVault allows you to establish a centralized and secure storage solution that works for you. This turns your SBC into a mini-server that can handle file sharing, media streaming, and even backup services.

Setting up network storage on an SBC simplifies file management and improves productivity and collaboration. You can access important documents, media files, and project resources from any device on your network, such as a computer, tablet, or smartphone. This is especially useful for syncing files across multiple devices, allowing you to switch between workstations easily without manually transferring files or ending up with duplicate files.

Additionally, hosting your own NAS with an SBC gives you an extra layer of data security by keeping your files safe within your own network, away from third-party cloud services. You have complete control over your data, including how it’s stored and who can access it. This keeps your sensitive information safe and saves you money by avoiding subscription-based cloud storage solutions.

1 Automate your backups

Safeguard data effortlessly

Data loss can be devastating. Automating computer backups with an SBC helps prevent that by serving as a backup buddy that saves your important files for you, all the time, without you needing to lift a finger. Software like rsync or special backup tools can sync your data between devices and external storage on an ongoing basis.

With automated backups, you can sleep soundly, knowing your work is safe. No more worrying about hardware failures or accidental deletions. You can focus on your tasks without any distractions, which means you’ll be more productive than ever.

Embrace the versatility of SBCs

Single-board computers can totally revolutionize your home office setup. These tiny, budget-friendly devices can do much more than just run a web browser or email software. You can use them to host your own web server, control smart home devices, and even boost your network security. There are tons of tools available that can help you streamline your workflow and make your workday more efficient. The SBC is definitely a significant but inexpensive upgrade to your home office.