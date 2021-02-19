Vaio Z laptop with 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 14-inch 4K display goes official

Vaio has unveiled a new flagship laptop featuring top-of-the-line hardware in a 14-inch design. The new Vaio Z is one of the most expensive offerings from the Japanese brand packing the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics and a sharp high-resolution 4K display. The company had recently made its comeback in India through a partnership with e-commerce platform Flipkart, however, the products were running on older Intel and AMD chipsets. The new Vaio Z, on the other hand, comes with shiny new silicon.

The new Vaio Z comes with a unique 3D molded carbon fiber construction, and according to the company it offers “exceptional toughness” as well as a lightweight design. The laptop can apparently survive a 4.1ft drop which is slightly better than the MIL-STD-810H requirement. At the same time, the overall weight of the laptop is just 1.04kg.

As mentioned earlier, the notebook comes with a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) LCD display measuring at 14-inches and offers HDR with a 99.8% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The notebook isn’t a 2-in-1 but you can open the display at up to 180-degrees so it can lay flat on a desk.

Powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, the laptop will be offered with up to 32GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. The company is also offering ‘TruePerformance’ technology that is said to offer a boost to the CPU power at the same time controlling the thermals. As for the ports, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a full-size HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6, an IR camera for Windows Hello along with a physical shutter, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

As for the pricing, the Vaio Z starts at $3,579 for the base model that includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Pricing goes up to $3,779 for 1TB of storage, $3,979 for 2TB of storage, and a whopping $4,179 if you want 32GB RAM and 2TB storage. The laptop can be pre-ordered in the US from the official Vaio website.