Sometimes, movies just hit different when watched on a big screen. If it were only a matter of "quality over quantity", watching on a phone would be the ideal experience since many modern phone screens surpass even the best TVs in picture quality. That's good and cozy, but the reality is that people are often willing to shell out much more for a larger screen, even if it's technically inferior.

Coming from a 65-inch OLED TV, I used to feel so certain that I wouldn't be able to go back to a screen without the same level of contrast and brilliance. But after experiencing the sheer difference in scale of a 100-inch screen side by side, I realized how much more it could add to the immersion, especially when watching with others. The same sounds and scenes that keep you on the edge of your seat now suddenly carry way more momentum, suffocating your field of vision with larger-than-life action.

Though if you're like me and have a wandering eye for imperfections, you may find it difficult to stay immersed if the picture quality is not up to your standards. Good projectors that offer close to TV-like quality are really expensive, but so are TVs that get close to the size range of projectors. The Valerion VisionMaster line of projectors understands these compromises and limitations and packs in the specs, features, and processing needed to provide a reference cinema experience at an extremely competitive price point.

About this review: Valerion loaned the projector tested for this review. The company had no involvement in the content of this review. Testing was conducted on firmware V0000.01.00E.O1218.

Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 9.5 / 10 $3000 $3500 Save $500 The Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 combines the best technology and image processing with the ease of use of a lifestyle projector. Bring stunning picture quality to the living room or your backyard, and cast from either Android or iOS. For a home theater set up, the VisionMaster Pro 2 provides incredible contrast and sophisticated calibration controls for the most accurate picture. With 3000 ANSI lumens, 15,000 dynamic contrast, and BT.2020 color coverage, the Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 is sure to impress. Pros Excellent brightness and native spectral gamut

Decent static and dynamic contrast

Excellent image processing and features

Dolby Vision works really well

Smooth, clean UI and OS with ubiquitous casting

Support for 240 Hz at 1080p

Long laser lifespan Cons Dynamic contrast implementation can be a bit wonky

Visible speckle from laser light source

Red-ish black point $3000 at Valerion

Price, availability, and specs

The Valerion VisionMaster projectors began crowdfunding on Kickstarter in October of this year, and their campaign recently ended as the highest-funded projector. The Pro 2 model lists an MSRP of $3500 on Valerion's website, with a presale currently ongoing for $3,000. Units won't begin shipping until February 2025, though backers of their Kickstarter should be receiving early access soon.

Specifications Native Resolution 3840×2160 （4K UHD） ANSI Lumens 3000 Projection Technology DLP Throw Ratio 0.9–1.5 HDR HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision Audio 2x 10-watt OS Google TV OS, Android TV 12 Lamp Life 25,000+ hours Mounting Type Ceiling (M6) Image Size 40"–300" Display Chip TI 0.47-inch 4K UHD DMD Lamp Type RGB Triple Laser Color Depth 10bpc SoC MediaTek MT9618 Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 Expand

Design and hardware

Eye-catching visuals — on the outside and on the screen

In the world of electronics, long-throw projectors are perhaps some of the least attractive tech you can have in a room. Good projectors are often bulky and inconvenient to position, but the Valerion VisionMaster projectors are relatively compact with a visually striking exterior. The housing is trimmed with electroplated metal rings, which not only look dazzling but also strengthen its durability. On the sides, there's ventilation between each fin for the fans to dissipate heat, and they do so while making very little noise.

The front face remains clean and simple: a flat glossy slab with just the lens and two sensors that assist in keystone correction. The rear uses the same glass with a flap that pulls out to expose the I/O ports. On the bottom, there's a tripod threading used to ceiling-mount the projector, and an adjustable front foot that pulls out at an angle for vertical tilt. The Pro 2 projector lens also provides decent optical zoom to help alleviate projector positioning, which is great to see at this price point. Vertical lens shift, though sadly, isn't available, as it's reserved only for the Max model.

The Valerion VisionMaster uses a triple RGB laser for the light source, which produces spectacularly intense color while rated for over 25,000 hours of longevity. Like most lifestyle projectors, the VisionMaster uses a 0.47" DMD chip with rapid pixel shifting to achieve a true 4K resolution. MediaTek's MT9618 (aka Pentonic 700) powers the Google TV OS and all Valerion's image processing, enabling coveted features like Dolby Vision, dynamic HDR10 tone-mapping, AI Super Resolution, and the AV1 next-gen video codecs. In terms of performance, the SoC consists of four ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 1.4 GHz, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, all making for very responsive navigation and playback.

For audio, there are two 10-watt speakers onboard which work in a pinch when the projector is going portable. The sound coming out of them is pretty good, though they're not as full as some speakers I've heard coming from ultra-short throw projectors, such as the XGIMI Aura. Additionally, the direction of sound doesn't come from the projected screen, which isn't optimal for content immersion but works fine for things like music.