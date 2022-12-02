If you've been wanting to get your hands on a Steam Deck console, but the cost has been a little too high, Valve is giving away one every minute during the upcoming "The Game Awards" show, which is set to take place in December. The show will be streamed on the Steam website, and there will also be other active promotions during the event.

If you've never heard of The Game Awards, it's a special night that celebrates the gaming community and game creators with awards, exclusive previews, trailers, and more. As far as how the giveaway is going to work, first, you'll want to head to the website in the source and register. In order to register, you will need a Steam account and one that has made a purchase over the past year from November 14, 2021, to November 14, 2022.

Furthermore, you have to be in the United States, Canada, the UK, or Europe and have an account in good standing, it cannot be a limited account. When The Game Awards starts streaming on Steam, one person watching the stream will be randomly selected every minute. If selected, you will win a brand-new 512GB Steam Deck. Considering last year's awards show was over three hours, there are going to be a lot of chances to win.

Of course, if you don't feel like going through the trouble of watching The Game Awards and trying to nab yourself one for free, you can always purchase a unit since you no longer need a reservation. The Steam Deck starts at $399 and can go as high as $649 for the highest model. For those in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, Valve is currently taking pre-orders, with shipments of the handheld console set to start on December 17.

