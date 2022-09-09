Valve opens service centers for Steam Deck repairs

Valve has been doing a stellar job with the Steam Deck. The console has surpassed expectations for most gamers, and the company has continued to provide support through software updates. In addition, shipments of the console have been accelerated, with the company stating that it will fulfill all initial pre-orders by the end of the year. If that wasn’t enough, Valve has now announced that it will open Steam Deck repair centers for those that run into any issues that need to be fixed.

Although Valve doesn’t exactly say how many repair centers there are or where they are located, the company states that the new repair centers can diagnose, troubleshoot and repair devices if needed. If the problem cannot be fixed, there is the possibility that the console might be replaced. Users with problems will be able to mail in the device for service. The repair centers will cover any work that needs to be done under warranty and can even handle out-of-warranty repairs. Of course, if it is outside the warranty, the company will reach out to the user and offer a solution for a fee. If repair is not possible, and the device is not under warranty, then it will be shipped back to the owner.

To repair your unit, you will first need to contact customer support. From there, the team at Valve will help the user ship the console to a repair center. Once it reaches a repair center, work will begin, and the problem will be diagnosed and repaired if under a warranty. If it is not covered under warranty, the repair facility will reach out to the customer to quote a repair price, and if it is processed, the repair will be completed. Of course, for Steam Decks, this isn’t the only solution. If you are more of a hands-on person, you can always buy parts from iFixit and repair the device yourself.

Source: Valve