Valve has been working a lot of hardware behind closed doors for more than a decade, and the fruit of the company's labor first came into the open with the very first Steam Machines. These were made by partners rather than Valve itself, but they ran SteamOS and served as a console-like interface for gamers to play their Steam games on. Back then, it was cumbersome to get Windows games running on them, and while you could install Windows on one, why would you not just buy a regular PC at that point?

As we all know now, the very first Steam Machines failed. Valve quietly removed references to them from its storefront, and acknowledged the poor sales. The company, through Pierre-Loup in 2018, stated its intention to commit to an open gaming platform, noting that player feedback was shaping the future of its efforts. The importance of Vulkan was highlighted, along with a mention of "other Linux initiatives"; likely a reference to Proton, which released four months later. Following years of Proton and SteamOS development, the company released the Steam Deck, correcting many of the past failings of Steam Machines.

Given the universal acclaim granted to the Steam Deck and the success that it's seen, it was likely that Valve would take another stab at a Steam Machine, potentially created in-house like the Steam Deck. When Half-Life: Alyx released, accompanied by the interactive storybook Half-Life: Alyx - The Final Hours, we caught a glimpse at what a Valve-made Steam Machine could look like. This machine was rumored to be Now, thanks to YouTuber Bringus Studios (also known as Jon Bringus), we've got our first look at a similar device. And the future of SteamOS and potential Steam Machines suddenly turned very, very interesting, especially with Valve's recent confirmation that it wants SteamOS on every device.

Valve has likely made many different versions of the Steam Machine

Or the "Steambox", as the system model states