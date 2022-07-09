Steam Deck beta client update delivers a ton of enhancements

If your Steam Deck is on the beta channel, a new update has arrived, introducing new external UI options, scaling features, new keyboard options, and more.

Although the Steam Deck is known for being a handheld console, it has the ability to output to a display. With the latest update, users will now be able to scale the user interface when connected to an external display. There will also be a new toggle for the console, making it possible to enable automatic scaling of the UI when connected to a monitor or TV. While night mode has always been an option, going forward, users will no longer have to toggle it manually, and will instead have the option to set it on a schedule. Along with improvements to the adaptive brightness controls, the update also brings support for a Japanese keyboard, and also improves the Korean keyboard user interface.

Valve has been a roll with the Steam Deck, issuing updates to improve the user experience and offer further support with hardware as well. At the end of June, the firm announced that it had completed Q2 shipments and would be doubling the shipments for Q3. The company has also been surprisingly generous in issuing software for Windows, despite its stance that it would not officially support third-party operating systems. On the hardware side, Valve had to delay its Docking Station but did successfully launch a parts store in partnership with iFixit.

The future of Steam Deck looks bright, let’s hope that Valve keeps the momentum going.

If you’re interested in trying out some of the options mentioned above, you can opt into the beta channel by heading into Settings > System > Steam Update Channel. Going forward, users will have the option of choosing: stable, beta, or preview channels. Of course, beta and preview will have new and experimental features, so proceed with caution as there could be issues.

Source: Valve