Valve’s booklet talks about the company’s history and the future of Steam Deck

At the beginning of the month, Valve announced that it would open reservations for those in Asia. The company announced that it would partner with Komodo, which will act as an authorized reseller for the region. To celebrate the impending release of the console, Valve created a booklet so that people could get a better idea about the company, its products, and of course, the Steam Deck. The 50-page booklet is now available and can be downloaded in English, Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese.

The book offers insights about Valve and its philosophies, along with sharing how it creates its products and hardware. The text also details Steam, the highly successful online marketplace that was launched roughly 20 years ago. Most importantly, the book also talks about the Steam Deck and how and why it was designed, and its partnership with Komodo. Additionally, the book is filled with many beautiful images, showing off the build quality of the console, its various prototypes, and more.

Perhaps one of the best nuggets contained within the booklet is when Valve discusses the future of Steam Deck. The company states that the console is just the beginning and that the company will “follow up on this product with improvements and iterations to hardware and software, bringing new versions of Steam Deck to market.” Of course, this is a really small nugget, but it is still exciting to know that a future product is in the works. It is also good to know that since the console is powered by Steam, all of your current games will be accessible on future hardware versions.

Valve will have a presence at Tokyo Game Show 2022. Tokyo Game Show takes place in mid-September it is one of the largest game shows in Japan, with over 200,000 attendees. If you happen to swing by Valve’s booth, it will have a hands-on section for the Steam Deck. You will also be able to get your hands on a physical copy of the Steam Deck Booklet. Steam Deck sales will begin in Asia sometime towards the end of the year. Those in other regions should have their orders fulfilled by the end of the year. If you are interested in checking out the Steam Deck booklet in full, you can download it from the link below.

Source: Valve Steam Store