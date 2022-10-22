If one update this week wasn't enough, Valve has pushed another update, just as the week comes to a close. The new update hit Steam Deck beta and preview channels, offering lots of bug fixes, UI adjustments, and some new optimizations.

Those with larger game libraries will be happy to know that the login system has been optimized, cutting down the time it takes to log in. In addition to the login fix, Valve has also optimized the virtual keyboard, decreasing load times and allowing proper resizing of the keyboard when in desktop mode. Furthermore, voice chat has been improved, making it easier to communicate with friends by removing multiple channels when joining a group chat. The footer button can now also be used to hop directly into a chat or create a temporary chat channel.

As far as bug fixes, the new update corrects some issues with links in the library, and crashes that would occur when accessing emoji in the virtual keyboard in desktop mode. Finally, improper DPI scaling was fixed when the Steam Deck would initially be loading. All in all, not a bad set of tweaks and fixes. Especially considering that Valve, not only pushed one, but two updates, just a couple of days prior to this one. The two updates, one for the stable channel and another one for the beta / preview channel, offered new features as well as bug fixes.

As far as the beta / preview channel update, users can now gain access to the major parts inside their consoles without having to tear it apart. The new update has a Component Lookup View in the menu system that will list the manufacturer and model number of the parts inside the Steam Deck. One thing to note is that this will only list parts that were inside the console from the factory. The list will not refresh for any parts that are added or replaced later on.

On the stable channel, Valve introduced a number of fixes to the UI, changes to the Quick Access menu, and added a safe mode when outputting to an external monitor or TV. If you have even the slightest interest in the Steam Deck, you'll be happy to know that you can now purchase one without having to wait in a pre-order queue. The base model starts at $399 and the top-of-the-line unit that comes with 512GB storage costs $649.

Source: Steam Community