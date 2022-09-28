Valve’s Steam Deck Client update brings controller tweaks, bug fixes, and more
After delivering an update last week, Valve is back at again, dropping not one but two new updates for its Steam Deck console. The updates hit beta and preview channels, bringing new bug fixes and also tweaked controller settings, which should give users an improved experience.
As mentioned before, Valve delivered two updates today, with the first offering some general fixes:
- Fixed some cases where cloud sync would be attempted while offline
- Virtual menu previews in the Configurator how highlight the appropriate button when navigating to its associated command in the command list
- Fixed scaling of the virtual hotbar menu preview in the Configurator
Steam Input
- Now automatically switch controller configurations to be per-device when multiple of the same controller are connected at once
- Fixed a crash with editing the mode settings for an input (e.g. joystick)
- Fixed a crash when setting a trigger input to “Disabled” in an action set layer
- Fixed an issue where “Disabled” would be listed multiple times the dropdown options for modes
- Fixed a bug where switching the active controller in the configurator could lose unsaved changes
Steam Input: FlickStick
- Reduced update rate from 240hz to 120hz to reduce instances of maxed out mouse movement between game frames
- Added a “Slap Back” check so that the stick does not accidentally invoke an opposite-side turn when snapping home aggressively
- Any remaining Snap Angle is doled as the stick returns to zero. This further reduces “mouse movement spikes”
- Fix for Dampening Value not being used with the correct ranges
- Tweaked Inner Radius Default to be lower
By default, the Steam Deck is placed on the stable track for updates. But, Valve offers two other options, beta and preview. The stable channel is the best option for most users, providing the latest stable release of Steam Client and SteamOS. The beta channel offers the opportunity to test new features before they are made available to the public, giving access to the latest Steam Client beta and the latest stable version of SteamOS. The preview channel allows users to test system-level features and gives users access to the Steam Client beta and SteamOS beta. You can opt into the channel of your choice by heading into the Settings menu, navigating to System, then changing the Steam Update Channel.
For those that have yet to get their hands on a Steam Deck console, right now might be a perfect time. The company is currently fulfilling pre-orders which are set to arrive by year’s end. That means if you put in your pre-order now, you’ll have by December at the latest. The Steam Deck starts at $399 and is only available directly from Valve’s Steam Store.