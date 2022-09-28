Valve’s Steam Deck Client update brings controller tweaks, bug fixes, and more

After delivering an update last week, Valve is back at again, dropping not one but two new updates for its Steam Deck console. The updates hit beta and preview channels, bringing new bug fixes and also tweaked controller settings, which should give users an improved experience.

As mentioned before, Valve delivered two updates today, with the first offering some general fixes:

Fixed some cases where cloud sync would be attempted while offline

Virtual menu previews in the Configurator how highlight the appropriate button when navigating to its associated command in the command list

Fixed scaling of the virtual hotbar menu preview in the Configurator

There were also updates for those on the preview channel, which fixed some issues with the Steam Deck that caused it to crash when changing its resolution. In addition, Valve also fixed a problem with the dropdown menu where it would sometimes disappear and also show the incorrect resolution. The company also issued a second set of updates for the beta and preview channels, which primarily have to do with tweaks to the controller and its settings. The fixes applied are listed verbatim from the support website below.

Steam Input

Now automatically switch controller configurations to be per-device when multiple of the same controller are connected at once

Fixed a crash with editing the mode settings for an input (e.g. joystick)

Fixed a crash when setting a trigger input to “Disabled” in an action set layer

Fixed an issue where “Disabled” would be listed multiple times the dropdown options for modes

Fixed a bug where switching the active controller in the configurator could lose unsaved changes

Steam Input: FlickStick

Reduced update rate from 240hz to 120hz to reduce instances of maxed out mouse movement between game frames

Added a “Slap Back” check so that the stick does not accidentally invoke an opposite-side turn when snapping home aggressively

Any remaining Snap Angle is doled as the stick returns to zero. This further reduces “mouse movement spikes”

Fix for Dampening Value not being used with the correct ranges

Tweaked Inner Radius Default to be lower

By default, the Steam Deck is placed on the stable track for updates. But, Valve offers two other options, beta and preview. The stable channel is the best option for most users, providing the latest stable release of Steam Client and SteamOS. The beta channel offers the opportunity to test new features before they are made available to the public, giving access to the latest Steam Client beta and the latest stable version of SteamOS. The preview channel allows users to test system-level features and gives users access to the Steam Client beta and SteamOS beta. You can opt into the channel of your choice by heading into the Settings menu, navigating to System, then changing the Steam Update Channel.

For those that have yet to get their hands on a Steam Deck console, right now might be a perfect time. The company is currently fulfilling pre-orders which are set to arrive by year’s end. That means if you put in your pre-order now, you’ll have by December at the latest. The Steam Deck starts at $399 and is only available directly from Valve’s Steam Store.

Source: Valve 1, 2