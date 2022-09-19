Valve completes Q3 pre-orders early, Steam Deck Q4 pre-orders going out soon

Valve is back at it once again, not only making good on Steam Deck promises but also exceeding expectations. The firm announced today that it completed its last round of emails early for pre-orders slated to be fulfilled in Q3. The company is now looking to move on to the final batch of orders for the year. That means those with a pre-order with a fulfillment date from September to December should expect to see an email from Valve sometime soon.

Valve has done an excellent job with the Steam Deck, fulfilling pre-orders and improving the console as time has passed. While pacing for the initial shipments was relatively slow, things picked up quite rapidly after June, with the company announcing that it had completed Q2 pre-orders and that it was moving on to Q3. During this time, the company also announced that it would be more than doubling shipments for the next round. In addition, the fulfillment process continued to advance, with Valve pumping out more and more consoles, accelerating delivery dates, and going as far as promising that all initial pre-orders would be fulfilled by the end of 2022.

Thankfully, Valve has stuck with its commitments, fulfilling each promise, and it is now moving into the final stretch of its shipments. Beyond just hardware orders, the company has also added support for its console by opening several service centers that can now receive, troubleshoot, and repair physical issues with the device. The service centers can even provide support for consoles that are not under warranty, although it will charge a separate service fee for any repairs performed.

Recently, the company took the console to Japan, debuting the Steam Deck at Tokyo Game Show 2022. The booth offered visitors an experience like no other, with free gift bags featuring limited edition products and quality time with the console. Unfortunately, the Steam Deck has not yet launched in Asia, although the company has set up a website currently taking pre-orders for the region. If you’re still waiting for Steam Deck pre-order, be on the lookout, as emails for Q4 are going out soon.

Source: Steam Deck (Twitter)