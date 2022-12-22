While the Steam Deck doesn't get as much press as it used to, the handheld console has been chugging along, receiving updates and improvements along the way. While there have been a handful of minor updates over the past few months, today we're getting a new update in the form of SteamOS 3.4.

The update has been in beta for a little over a month and is now finally available on the stable channel for all users. As you might expect, with the latest update, you get the stability, security, and performance fixes. But one of the more notable changes in the update that you might not ever see is the change to KDE Plasma, for Steam Deck's desktop mode. As far as the other details, they have been listed below, taken verbatim from the Steam update page.

General Fixed issues with sleep affecting a small number of titles, where specific games would be frozen or exhibit glitchy behavior after waking up

Fixed a performance issue that could cause 100ms hitches during gameplay if adaptive backlight was enabled

Fixed a graphics driver crash when interacting with the map in DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT

Fixed issue with opening file managers if the gamescope session has been restarted

Fixed GPU clock settings sometimes not sticking if set manually (thanks to user xperia64 for the amdgpu kernel patch backport)

Fixed an issue with fan controller excessive sensor polling causing sporadic fan behavior and higher SSD temps on some NVME drives

New firmware for Docking Station Fixes an issue where HDMI 2.0 displays are not detected during wake or boot up

Performance profiles New option to allow Screen Tearing: at the cost of sometimes displaying partial frames, allows for lower average latency when VSync is disabled and the frame limiter is off,

Changed performance HUD level 2 to use a horizontal layout. It fits in the letterbox space for games running in a 16:9 aspect ratio. Storage Re-enabled TRIM for the internal drive as well as supported external storage devices, improving write performance This includes a workaround ensuring that TRIM operations are safe for SD cards that advertise discard support but do not support it Steam will periodically TRIM storage devices as needed New button in Settings → System → Advanced to run trim immediately

Added an eject option for removable drives in Settings → Storage This unmounts the removable drive, it does not physically eject it

External drives formatted as ext4 are now automatically mounted and available for use in Steam Input Disabled kernel DualShock 4 and DualSense trackpad → mouse emulation when Steam is running

Changed timing of virtual keypresses to improve game compatibility with on-screen keyboard Fixes input issues with apps such as Street Fighter V, EA app

Fixed Steam Input's action set switching based on cursor visibility in Game mode

Re-enabled the built-in hid-steam kernel gamepad driver when Steam is not running in desktop mode, and added rumble support to it

Added support for the 8BitDo Ultimate Wireless controller dongle

Fixed a USB crash when using certain controllers such as the Hori Fighting Stick α Audio Fixed a case where the default audio device would display "echo-cancel-sink" and audio controls would cease to work correctly

Fixed a case where some applications would output audio to the wrong device

Fixed an audio driver bug that could lead to on-board audio crackling in some situations

As you can probably tell by reading through the list, there are a lot of improvements that have been made that should make a difference while you're having fun and playing games. This is great news considering that people might be getting the console during the holidays. Of course, Valve will continue to work on the software, making adjustments and improvements as it goes along. This is probably what makes the Steam Deck so special when compared to other handheld gaming consoles available.

If you want to grab the update, just head to the System Settings menu, and there should be an indicator showing that an update is available. If you don't see anything, make sure that you're on the stable release channel, or you can try checking for updates manually. If you have yet to purchase a Steam Deck, you can now do so without a reservation in most regions. If you're in Asia, you'll want to get your pre-order in, as the console has recently just started shipping to consumers.

Source: Valve (Steam News Hub)