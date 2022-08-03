Valve releases SteamOS 3.3 and Steam Client updates

Valve has made SteamOS 3.3 available to the public through its stable channel. The update was previously only available in beta and preview channels. The latest version of SteamOS offers many new updates that improve audio, playing modes, stability, and more. Let’s explore what updates come to the console with SteamOS 3.3.

Since this update has so many improvements, we will focus on the more important ones. If you want to see the full list, head to the source link below. First and foremost, the UI gets a lot of new additions, like a scheduled night mode, excess temperature notification, reimplementation of adaptive brightness toggle, and improvements to colors when playing via the Remote Play client. Valve also fixed some issues with keyboards and added support for more languages like Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

The Steam Deck software update channel has three options: stable, beta, and preview. The stable channel is the best option for most users, providing the latest stable release of Steam Client and SteamOS. The beta channel offers new features for testing and provides the latest Steam Client beta and the latest stable version of SteamOS. Finally, the preview channel will be for those that want to live dangerously, as the channel tests system-level features and provide the latest Steam Client beta and SteamOS beta.

Like previous updates, SteamOS 3.3 has many stability and performance updates. The update also brings new features to docked and desktop modes. In addition, the graphics driver, wireless driver, and controller firmware have been updated. Again, there are many small revisions in the latest update, so if you want to check it out in detail, please hit the source link. Valve has done a great job so far with supporting its new console. While it has gotten into the hands of many, the company recently announced that it aims to fulfill all current pre-orders by the end of the year.

Source: Steam Deck