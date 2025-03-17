Summary Valve releases SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview for testers with support for non-Steam Deck handhelds.

New features include updated Linux kernel and Bluetooth control to prevent wake-up.

SteamOS update also brings improvements in controller support, dock compatibility, and desktop mode.

The storm clouds have been brewing in the handheld scene for some time. For a while, it seemed like Windows 11 handhelds had it pretty safe with SteamOS's limited availability, even if people tried to get it running on their systems through unsupported means. However, Valve has said time and time again that it's open to allowing third-party devices to run SteamOS, and there were whispers of the company working away to make it a reality. Now, Valve is ready to bring SteamOS to all handhelds with a new update.

As announced on the Steam website, Valve has released the SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview for all testers to try. There is a slew of interesting features here, including an update to Linux 6.11 and precautions to prevent Bluetooth devices from waking up the Steam Deck even if they're disabled.

However, the highlight (at least, for me) is a note that simply reads "Beginnings of support for non-Steam Deck handhelds." We knew something was coming, and we did see an ominous hint posted a little while ago about a bigger release, but now we have official confirmation that Valve is beginning its rollout of SteamOS to all devices.

If you're unsure what the hype is about, check out why SteamOS is better than Windows on gaming handhelds. If you'd like a counter argument to that topic, try these reasons why some don’t want their Windows gaming handhelds to run SteamOS. Otherwise, you can take a peep at the SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview full patch notes below.