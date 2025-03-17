Summary
- Valve releases SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview for testers with support for non-Steam Deck handhelds.
- New features include updated Linux kernel and Bluetooth control to prevent wake-up.
- SteamOS update also brings improvements in controller support, dock compatibility, and desktop mode.
The storm clouds have been brewing in the handheld scene for some time. For a while, it seemed like Windows 11 handhelds had it pretty safe with SteamOS's limited availability, even if people tried to get it running on their systems through unsupported means. However, Valve has said time and time again that it's open to allowing third-party devices to run SteamOS, and there were whispers of the company working away to make it a reality. Now, Valve is ready to bring SteamOS to all handhelds with a new update.
Valve kicks off SteamOS third-party support with a new update
As announced on the Steam website, Valve has released the SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview for all testers to try. There is a slew of interesting features here, including an update to Linux 6.11 and precautions to prevent Bluetooth devices from waking up the Steam Deck even if they're disabled.
However, the highlight (at least, for me) is a note that simply reads "Beginnings of support for non-Steam Deck handhelds." We knew something was coming, and we did see an ominous hint posted a little while ago about a bigger release, but now we have official confirmation that Valve is beginning its rollout of SteamOS to all devices.
If you're unsure what the hype is about, check out why SteamOS is better than Windows on gaming handhelds. If you'd like a counter argument to that topic, try these reasons why some don’t want their Windows gaming handhelds to run SteamOS. Otherwise, you can take a peep at the SteamOS 3.7.0 Preview full patch notes below.
General
- Updated to a newer Arch Linux base
- Updated the Linux kernel to 6.11
- Updated the Mesa graphics driver base
- Desktop mode now ships with Plasma 6.2.5
- Beginnings of support for non-Steam Deck handhelds
Controllers and Input
- Add support for the Proteus Byowave controller
- Fixed an issue where Switch Pro Controller gyros might not work on first connection
- Fixed an issue with stuck/hanging controller inputs when exiting Steam
Bluetooth
- Fixed Bluetooth devices still being able to wake the Steam Deck from suspend, even when Bluetooth was disabled from Desktop mode
-
Enable HFP/HSP profiles, to allow using the integrated microphone from headsets and earbuds
- Currently only available to select in Desktop mode
- Added battery level display for supported Bluetooth devices
- Include a bugfix for the Airpods when using the AAC codec
-
Bluetooth controllers can now wake LCD units from sleep, previously only available on OLED models
- Known issue: Bluetooth LE based controllers are not currently compatible with bluetooth wake on LCD models
Steam Deck Dock
- Made compatibility improvements for certain displays including TCL FireTV models and Dell VRR capable monitors
Graphics and Performance
- Enabled AMD P-State CPU frequency control
- Fixed a performance regression for No Rest for the Wicked
Desktop
- Updated to Plasma 6.2.5 (previously 5.27.10) - see the big changes in Plasma 6 here
-
Surround sound now works correctly
- Enabling the setting is currently only available via Desktop mode
- KDE Filelight is now installed by default for disk usage visualization and low disk space notifications
-
Speed and robustness improvements when switching between desktop and game mode
- Fixed a common cause of hangs when switching to desktop mode
- Fixed some cases where Steam could take up to ninety seconds to exit on shutdown or switch to desktop
- Added 'gocryptfs' support to desktop session to enable use of the Plasma Vaults feature
Misc
- Fixed some cases where "filter-chain" or other virtual sound devices would erroneously appear in the UI
- Fixed cases where applying system updates could fail if certain configuration files were corrupted or malformed
- Various enhancements to System Report functionality for support and troubleshooting
- Fixed compatibility issue with certain DNS servers causing very slow domain lookups
- Improved responsiveness of system when running into out-of-memory crash situations
- Enabled IPv6 Privacy Extensions by default
Known Issues
- Creative Zen Air Pro earbuds display an unexpected all-zeros entry under the "Show all devices" section when pairing
- Super NES controllers can erroneously show up as connected when they are not
- DualShock 3 controllers are currently not able to be paired or used
Developer
- Updated to a 6.11 based kernel
- Added debuginfod URLs for SteamOS
- Added systemd .socket units to the default list of /etc files preserved across updates
- When running in a VM, system will now default to the desktop session
- Swap file setup now uses standard 'mkswap' functionality instead of shipping an ad-hoc 'mkswapfile' script
- The steamos-readonly command now warns that the status might not be accurate when sysexts are loaded
- Fixed a case that could introduce duplicate boot entries for devices manually setup to dual-boot
-
The pacman cache is now cleaned after applying a SteamOS update
- Fixes stale cache errors working with pacman after switching branches