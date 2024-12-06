Key Takeaways Valve has added a "Powered by SteamOS" logo to its branding guidelines.

The logo indicates that a device will run SteamOS and boot into it upon powering on.

Valve has hinted at bringing SteamOS to third-party devices, allowing users to tinker with it.

Would you install SteamOS on a Steam Deck alternatives if you had the chance to? Valve has dropped a few hints here and there that it plans to bring SteamOS to other devices, but nothing concrete has appeared. However, the company has revealed a new hint in its branding documentation by adding a new "powered by SteamOS" logo.

Valve has added a "Powered by SteamOS" logo to its branding guidelines

As spotted by Ars Technica, Valve has updated its Steam Brand Guidelines with a new logo. This logo reads "Powered by SteamOS," and it's described thusly:

The Powered by SteamOS logo indicates that a hardware device will run the SteamOS and boot into SteamOS upon powering on the device. Partners / manufacturers will ship hardware with a Steam image in the form provided by and / or developed in close collaboration with Valve. Physical alterations should not be made to the logo and it should not be combined with any other branding elements.

This correlates with recent hints that Valve is bringing SteamOS to third-party devices, such as when the ROG Ally appeared in SteamOS's patch notes. In fact, Valve has said that it wants to allow people to tinker with SteamOS and put it on all kinds of devices, so it's a case of "if" rather than "when." Even so, when SteamOS arrives on other platforms, it doesn't mean everyone will make the jump; after all, some would rather stick with Windows on their handhelds than use SteamOS.