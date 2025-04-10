There's no shortage of PC gaming handhelds out there today from all kinds of brands. Most of those handhelds run Windows 11, so you might think that's the platform of the future for these kinds of devices, but I would argue the opposite. Despite only being carried by the Steam Deck (so far), SteamOS has already won the war against Windows, and I don't know if I really see that changing.

Simply put, SteamOS is very likely the future of gaming handhelds, and Microsoft will need to move quickly if it wants to prevent that. Here's why.

The Steam Deck is already the king

The best-selling PC gaming handheld by a landslide