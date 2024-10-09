Vanatoo Transparent Zero Plus $360 $460 Save $100 Vanatoo's speakers don't often go on sale, so when you can save $90 on their highly-regarded desktop speakers, you shouldn't hesitate. These near-field speakers are punchy, powerful and perfectly-sized to sit on your desk. $360 at Amazon

It's the last day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days for the year, and one name jumped out at me this morning. I've used plenty of desktop speakers in the years I've owned a computer, and there really isn't a better way for me to listen to music or get immersed in the latest game I'm playing. But one pair of desktop speakers in that time really impressed me, and it's $90 off for Big Deal Days. That's the Vanatoo Transparent Zero Plus, which looks fantastic, sounds even better, and has all the connectivity options you could ask for. This is the lowest price this pair of speakers has ever been, and Vanatoo rarely has sales events, making this discount even more special.

I love the Vanatoo Transparent Zero, and I think you will, too

Source: Vanatoo

Full disclosure: The pair on my desk is the original Transparent Zero. The set on sale, the Transparent Zero Plus, is the upgraded version, and it should outperform the speakers I've used for years. These near-field desktop speakers are powerful, with punchy, booming bass that fills the room nicely. The passive bass radiator on each speaker helps with that, which either points upwards and backward or down at the desk if you flip the handle/stand around.

This is a well-built pair of powered speakers, with 120W of RMS amplifier power driving a 4-inch aluminum woofer and 1-inch soft dome tweeter in each speaker. That tweeter has a low crossover point of 2,500Hz, which makes this a killer set of gaming speakers, as the frequency range of footsteps is clear and present. The woofer pushes out clear mids and bass that goes whub, without distortion, and the passive radiator makes the speakers perform like a much larger woofer would.

I prefer using the USB connection for desktop use, as it gives the best fidelity of sound reproduction at up to 96K at 24-bits, but the Transparent Zero Plus also has Bluetooth 5 and aptX-HD and AAC for clear wireless casting, and Toslink optical, and analog input that's sampled on the speaker for a digital amplification stage. You won't find a better pair of desktop speakers for the price, and saving $90 off the usual price is an incredibly awesome deal. But it won't last long; even without the name recognition of other brands, the Vanatoo Transparent Zero Plus will disappear like magic.