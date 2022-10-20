VANKYO Performance V700W brings the cinema to your home with a truly immersive and massive display

Big screen TVs provide a lot of fun and great image quality, but imagine a TV the size of your entire wall. That’s precisely what VANKYO is offering with its latest Performance V700W projector. Movies can be enjoyed with a free 120-inch screen, providing excellent colors, a surround sound system, excellent connectivity features, a low price, and a compact form factor that’s easy to carry around, or mount anywhere you like. The projection size of the V700W is up to 224-inches, providing one of the largest areas that projectors can provide at this price range.

Big picture

The VANKYO Performance V700W has an immersive, and beautiful screen. The projector features the latest LCD technology, providing an extensive range of colors and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. The image always looks clear, sharp, and pixel-perfect, thanks to the 1080p high-resolution screen.

The image will also always have the proper brightness, thanks to the 420 ANSI lumens that the projector can achieve. Your favorite movies, TV shows, and games will always stay crystal clear. The best thing is that the projector lets you set up just about everything you need using the remote, and it has several features to let you focus, change the keystone, and zoom features.

VANKYO also uses a low blue light emission to optimize the color performance in accordance with EIC 62471-S, further reducing the eye strain that bright displays can cause. The projector is certified by TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent testing company, to ensure that it meets industry-wide standards and protects the eyes from harmful lights.

VANKYO Performance V700W The VANKYO Performance V700W comes with the latest LCD technology, providing an up to 120-inch visually immersive experience. If you’re looking for an ideal home cinema setup, the Performance V700W will bring a 360-degree Dolby surround sound system, and excellent connectivity options, all at an affordable price tag. View at VANKYO

360-degree sound experience

The VANKYO Performance V700W is not only an excellent projector, but also a fantastic speaker. It comes equipped with a dual 5W speaker setup, supporting the Dolby Digital Plus standard, and providing an immersive 360-degree surround sound system. The built-in speakers are excellent for watching movies, your favorite TV shows, playing games, concerts, and listening to music. Action movies have never been more enjoyable than with the Performance V700W.

Of course, if you have a higher-end speaker setup, you’ll be able to hook them up and take advantage of the additional ports at your own convenience. Whether you prefer the AUX audio output or Bluetooth, VANKYO will have you covered. The device also supports Bidirectional Bluetooth 5.1, which enables you to connect your smartphones, iPad, extensive speakers setup, and just about any device you can think about.

Environment-friendly

The VANKYO Performance V700W is also built from environment-friendly materials. The company uses recycled cardboard, and the ink is made from plant-based ink derived from soybeans. The company says that its eco-friendly plans save about 564.5 grams on carbon emissions, compared to standard packages.

Price

The VANKYO Performance V700W can be yours for only $299.99, which is a massive bang for your buck, especially when you consider all the additional features and high-quality screen you’re getting for your money. The Performance V700W provides features that can often only be found in competing devices, costing multiple times the value of this product.

If you’re looking for an excellent all-around projector that provides a 120-inch high-quality screen to enjoy your favorite movies, tv shows, and games, then you’re in luck. The VANKYO Performance V700W is one of the best devices in its price range.

The VANKYO Performance V700W also makes for an excellent present this coming holiday season, and the low price means it’s an ideal gift to give to your family members and friends. If you’re looking to gift something unique and truly immersive, the Performance V700W is one of the best home cinema experiences you can give at a low price.

We thank VANKYO for sponsoring this post.