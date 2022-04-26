Variable Refresh Rate support is coming to your PS5 this week

After rolling out variable refresh rate (VRR) support to its 2021 Bravia XR TV lineup early last month, Sony is now finally bringing the feature to the PlayStation 5. The company announced the rollout in a recent blog post, confirming that it should reach all players by the end of this week. In addition, Sony has shared a list of PS5 titles that will receive game patches to enable VRR support.

Sony says VRR support will start rolling out globally to PlayStation 5 players this week. The feature will work with HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TVs and PC monitors, enhancing visual performance for PS5 games “by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing.” As a result, gameplay in supported titles should feel smoother as “scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced.”

However, in order for players to notice any difference, game developers will have to update their titles to enable VRR support. Sony has released the following list of titles that will receive game patches to enable VRR support in the coming weeks:

Astro’s Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

To enable VRR support, make sure your PS5 is connected to the internet so that you receive the update that enables VRR support. Once you’ve received the update, your PS5 will automatically enable VRR in supported games if the console is connected to an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or PC monitor. You will also get an option to disable it in the Screen and Video system settings.

Surprisingly, Sony says that you will also be able to apply VRR to PS5 games that don’t support it. The company claims that the feature may improve video quality for some games. The results may vary depending on your TV/monitor, the game, and the visual modes you’ve selected for the game. For more information on VRR settings for the PS5, head over to Sony’s support page.

