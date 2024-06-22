I play a lot of Counter-Strike and Valorant, and because of that, I'm very particular about the mice I use. In fact, I've been using the same Logitech G Pro Wireless (well, my second one after the first broke) for nearly five years. I couldn't upgrade. Even the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless had me for a few months, but I eventually went back. Now, though, the VAXEE XE-S has me in its clutches, and I think I've finally put the Logitech G Pro Wireless to bed.

If you're wondering who VAXEE is, they're a bit of a sleeper favorite amongst esports fans at the minute. The company was founded by the original founders of Zowie, who left the company shortly after it was acquired by BenQ. There are some Counter-Strike 2 players that use VAXEE mice, most notably the VAXEE Outset AX, and there are a few in VALORANT using the same mouse as well. The company is making waves, and for good reason.

If I'm being honest, the biggest critique I have of the XE-S is the price, coming in hot at $140. However, as someone who likes to compete in games like Counter-Strike and VALORANT (and played in competitive tournaments in both games over the years), the VAXEE XE-S is my new favorite mouse out of all the ones I've tried.

About this review: VAXEE sent me the XE-S for the purposes of this review. The company had no input into its contents.

No drivers or proprietary software needed

Accurate sensor

Price and availability

The VAXEE XE-S mouse can be bought on VAXEE's website with its 4K receiver for $140. It ships from the United States and in Europe. You'll also get a USB-C cable for charging the mouse and connecting to the receiver in the box.

Look, feel, and build quality

A well-built mouse that looks the part

The VAXEE XE-S is one of the most well-built mice that I've ever used. Weighing in at 61 grams, you wouldn't expect it to be built of high-quality materials but somehow it manages to deliver on all fronts. The buttons are super clicky, the scroll wheel requires deliberate movement to activate, and there's no creaking or movement when you press hard on any of the sides of the mouse itself.

The design of the VAXEE XE-S is super basic, but that's exactly what you want from a gaming mouse. You don't want anything crazy or eye-catching, and the lack of RGB helps contribute in a number of ways to that more "muted" look. While some people may want to have all RGB gaming peripherals, this mouse doesn't give in to that, and it's something that I actually love about it.

In all honesty, I don't have any complaints about the design of this mouse. It's the perfect size and shape for me. Everyone's mouse preferences are different, and that goes for this mouse too. For some people, it may be too small or light, and in my case, I definitely don't think I could go lighter than this mouse.

Battery life and charging

It lasts long enough for most people

The VAXEE XE-S can charge with a USB-C cable that's included in the box, though I've been able to charge my mouse with any USB-C charger with ease. It charges in just under two hours, and the battery life can go on and on for up to 110 hours of continuous use. While that drops significantly when you're using the mouse in its 4K receiver mode, to be honest, you don't need to use it in that mode. For most people, a 1000Hz polling rate is completely fine, and it's what I've dropped this mouse to in order to extend its battery life.

On top of that, the USB-C compatibility itself is a major plus, as the likes of the Logitech G Pro Wireless and some other mice on the market still charge via micro USB. As for how you can tell what battery the XE-S is on, you can press the black square button below the scroll wheel. This will show two LED indicators; both being lit indicates the battery is above 61% charge. If just the upper light is on, it signifies it's above 21% charge. If just the bottom light is on, it signifies it's above 10%, and if it's blinking, it means it's below 10%. I've used the mouse for a full day of gaming and only seen it drop to the upper light, and this was while I was using it in its 2K mode.

In other words, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this mouse per charge. It's not got the longest battery life on the market, but I can forgive that given it still lasts a long time and manages to outpace every other mouse that I've used in all its other areas.

Everything that I like about the VAXEE XE-S

There's a lot

There's a lot that I can say about this mouse, and pretty much all of it is good. I love how comfortable it is to hold, I love the battery life, and I love that there's no need for proprietary software to set it up or keep it updated. It just works out of the box, and there's a lot to be said about that in a day where it feels like our devices are just getting constant updates all of the time.

On top of that, I love that VAXEE hasn't fallen victim to the ploys of deceptive marketing that run rampant throughout the industry. When mice makers advertise a high DPI, that realistically means nothing. A mouse with a 20,000 DPI is nearly unusable for most games, and it means nothing about the quality of the actual sensor. To that end, VAXEE only has a DPI that goes up to 3200. Some may balk at such a "low" DPI, but the thing is, VAXEE knows what they're talking about and knows that most gamers who play competitively tend to gravitate toward a lower DPI anyway.

I love how comfortable it is to hold, I love the battery life, and I love that there's no need for proprietary software to set it up or keep it updated

The biggest gimmick of the XE-S is the 4K receiver, and for most people, you'll be perfectly fine playing on a lower polling rate. You don't need the higher Hertz receiver to play well, and it'll only serve to drain your battery. While it's nice to have, it's not something that will make you a better gamer in the long run, but it is something that gives people peace of mind. I will say that polling rate is something that correlates to gaming performance a lot more than the higher DPIs that companies like Alienware and Razer love to advertise.

Finally, you may be wondering how you can switch between all of these modes if there's no proprietary software to do it from. That's because VAXEE has buttons on the underside of the mouse that you can use to change the parameters of different modes. You can also hold different button combinations when turning on the mouse to switch between competitive and standard modes, and you can even adjust the lift-off distance and the click latency. It's a very well-thought-out system that takes getting used to but is ultimately incredibly intuitive. You definitely need to read the user manual when you get this mouse, and there's a QR code in the box that you can scan to read it.

Is the VAXEE XE-S worth your money?

First, I recommend watching the above video of clips I took playing Counter-Strike 2 where I was only using this mouse. Funnily enough, since using this mouse, I have reached my peak elo on FACEIT and have, overall, felt an improvement in my aim and abilities since getting it. I no longer have scroll wheel problems, I no longer have double-clicking problems (where I click a single time and it clicks twice), and to be honest, everything about this mouse is just right. Other titles like VALORANT are also great for this mouse, and I'm looking forward to continue using it and improving in the games that I play.

Everything about this mouse is just right

Is it worth picking up for everyone? If you're serious about gaming and want to improve, I'd argue a strong yes. The only downside is the lack of additional programmable buttons, but you can get used to that fairly quickly. Having come from a G Pro Wireless, I was used to having four buttons (two on either side of the mouse), but I've managed to adapt since getting this mouse. The button that you can use to check the battery life also doubles up as a macro for "Page Down" on your keyboard, so you can use it for browsing the web or bind in-game keybinds to it. In the case of Counter-Strike, I have a molotov/incendiary keybind now set to my Page Down button.

Overall, I'll 100% be sticking with the VAXEE XE-S as my main mouse for a long time to come. It's perfect for everything that I want in a gaming mouse, and I don't think you can go wrong if you pick it up. The only problem is the price, but for the exceptional build quality and features, I still think it's worth it. I bought two Logitech G Pro Wireless mice, and from that perspective, I spent more on that one mouse than this would set you back. VAXEE's mice have shown to have retained their incredible build quality over time, so it might be a case of spending a little bit more upfront and then not needing to worry about it for years to come.

You should buy the VAXEE XE-S gaming mouse if:

You want one of the best no-frills gaming mice out there

You want a lightweight mouse with no proprietary software or drivers

You want one of the best sensors on the market

You shouldn't buy the VAXEE XE-S gaming mouse if:

You're a casual gamer and the price is too high

