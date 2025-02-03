For years, VBA (Virtual Basic for Applications) has been the go-to language for automating tasks and extending the functionality of Microsoft Excel. However, the rise of Python, coupled with its direct integration into Excel and powerful libraries like openpyxl, xlwings, and pandas, presents a compelling alternative.

In this post, we will explore everything from basic macro creation to complex data analysis and visualization and help you decide which language is best suited for your Excel automation needs.

VBA vs. Python: Ease of learning

Let’s start with the ease of learning. VBA often has a lower barrier to entry for those already familiar with the Excel environment. It’s integrated into Excel. You can record a macro and start tweaking the generated code quickly. That said, VBA’s syntax isn’t user-friendly, especially when you move beyond basic macro recording. With a lot of specific rules and object models to memorize, VBA feels clunky at times.

On the other hand, Python is known for its clear syntax. It’s easy for beginners to grasp the fundamental concepts of programming. Besides, its consistent structure and use of indentation make the code more organized and easier to read and reduce the chances of errors.

Also, Python isn’t limited to automation in Excel only. It opens up a host of other programming possibilities for you. Python is useful in web development, data science, machine learning, and more. Making the investment in learning Python is surely rewarding in the long run.

Libraries and functionality

Thanks to its deep integration with Excel, you can manipulate almost every aspect of Excel using VBA. From cell formatting and chart creation to interaction with other Office applications, VBA is ideal when you need astute control within the Excel environment. You can even create custom functions using VBA.

Python shines with its vast ecosystem of libraries. It’s an excellent choice for tasks that involve integrating Excel with other systems. You can check out my dedicated guide to find the top Python libraries that extend Excel’s capabilities.

You can connect to databases, scrape websites, create visualizations, and much more with relevant libraries. For example, the Panda library is a game changer for professionals who deal with a lot of data. You can analyze large datasets more efficiently than working directly with Excel cells.

Performance and portability

You may notice speed advantages when you deal with direct manipulation in Excel. This is because VBA is running within the Excel process itself. That said, you may notice performance issues when dealing with large datasets and complex calculations.

Python libraries can handle large datasets and complex calculations very efficiently. The Panda library, in particular, is highly optimized for data manipulation. It can perform operations on large datasets way faster than VBA. Its performance varies depending on the specific libraries used and how the code is written.

When it comes to portability, Python is a clear winner. VBA code can be version-dependent. Besides, the VBA code written for Excel on Windows might not work on Excel for Mac.

Being an open source programming language, Python isn’t tied to a specific platform. It offers better flexibility and control.

Community and support

VBA has been around for decades. There is no shortage of documentation, tutorials, and forums dedicated to it. If you face any issue with it, you shouldn’t have a hard time finding relevant answers on the web. However, the VBA community is shrinking with each passing day, and it’s not as active as it once was.

In comparison, Python has become more popular, and many developers have shifted their focus to it. Python has one of the largest and most active communities worldwide. With libraries, tools, and resources being developed all the time, the community is growing at a rapid pace. As a result, there is no shortage of high-quality online courses, tutorials, and documentation available for Python.

When should you use VBA?

Here are the specific situations where VBA can be a smarter choice for Excel users.

When you want to handle simple Excel-specific tasks

If your automation involves close integration with other Microsoft Office applications

If you have very limited time or resources to learn a new language

When you want precise control over every cell in an Excel sheet. For example, when you want to create a complex, dynamically updating financial model in Excel

When should you use Python?