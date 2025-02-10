MSI Vector 16 HX A14V $1799 $2099 Save $300 A powerful laptop that has all the bells and whistles. While it's normally $2099, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks $300 off. $1799 at B&H

If you've been looking for a new laptop and wanted something with tons of power, then this MSI Vector 16 HX is going to be right up your alley. This laptop is built for gaming, featuring an Intel Core i9 processor, along with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. While it's normally priced at $2099, it can now be had for far less, with a sweet discount that knocks $300 off for a limited time.

What's great about the MSI Vector 16 HX?

In addition to the above, the laptop features 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and also has 1TB of internal storage. The great part is that you can always upgrade the RAM when neede, with the laptop supporting up to 96GB. The same goes for the storage as well, with the laptop featuring two M.2 slots.

The MSI laptop also has a large 16-inch QHD+ screen with a 240Hz refresh rate. There's also plenty of connectivity here as well with Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI, and more. You're also going to get a pretty good typing experience as well with the SteelSeries RGB keyboard.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here, with the MSI Vector 16 HX laptop delivering when it comes to performance. Perhaps that only downside is that this laptop is quite big, so while you can take it with while you're on the go, it's going to be better suited to stay at home. Plus, you can now save $300 off its retail price, which makes this laptop a great deal.