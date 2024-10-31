Key Takeaways Vegas Pro is getting native Arm support with optimized AI-powered features

Vegas Pro 22 will have ARM64 EC support, enhancing performance on Arm processors

Additional AI-powered features like auto audio ducking and video editing transcripts are also in development.

Every time we think 2024 has seen the last Windows on Arm announcement, another one pops up to surprise us. Sure enough, just before November comes around, a new developer has pledged that their apps will run on the Arm architecture. Vegas Pro has just announced that fans of its video editing software will get Arm support soon.

Vegas Pro is getting native Arm support

As announced on the Vegas Pro website, the video editor is getting a ton of new features over the next few months. One of the biggest highlights is a huge boon for fans of the Arm architecture:

Coming soon - ARM64 EC support We are excited to announce a native ARM64 version of VEGAS Pro 22, currently in beta. In collaboration with Microsoft and Qualcomm we have optimized our application for the Snapdragon X Elite CPU and NPU.

Magix Software notes that getting Vegas Pro on an Arm processor shows a "2x increase in speed and 8x reduction in energy consumption" when using the AI-powered Smart Mask tool. As such, if you're planning on using the power of AI to edit your videos, using it on an Arm processor (like a Copilot+ device) seems ideal.

Vegas Pro is also getting additional AI-powered features

Image Credit: Magix Software

So, what about people who don't use an Arm processor? Turns out that Magix Software is working on a ton of features for both kinds of users to enjoy.

Some of the features marked "Coming soon" include automatic audio ducking, which will automatically dip the background music when someone begins talking in your video. Vegas Pro is also getting an auto normalize feature that will maintain your delicate audio balancing no matter how much you edit a clip. There's also AI text-based editing that generates a transcript of your video, with an added twist - if you delete text within the transcript, Vegas Pro will automatically cut out that part of the video.