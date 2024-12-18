One of the biggest annoyances when it comes to laptops is how hot they can get, and when they get hot, they can thermally throttle and really diminish your experience. Plus, they can get really, really noisy. Arm-based laptops are significantly better when it comes to this thanks to their lower power draw, but what if there was a best of both worlds, where a laptop could be quiet and efficiently cooled? That's what Ventiva's new cooling tech, dubbed ICE9, promises to deliver.

"Our ICE technology is transforming the electronics market, enabling a new wave of silent, intelligent heat-transferring thermal management solutions, and our latest results underscore the remarkable scalability of our ICE9 solution," said Carl Schlachte, Chairman, President and CEO, Ventiva. "Initially demonstrated within the 'thin and light' category of laptops at around 15W TDP, the ICE9 device now enables laptop manufacturers to extend these benefits to higher-performance systems, paving the way for the launch of entire product families of silent computing products."

Ventiva's ICE9 silently moves air while taking up less space than actual fans

Or so the company claims

Source: Dave2D

Obviously, there's only so much we can say about new technology without actually getting to test it out, but what Ventiva says in its press release looks promising. The company says that it uses electrohydrodynamic flow to move air silently by creating an electric field that ionizes air. Ventiva says it supports laptops up to 40W TDP, which most slim laptops without a dedicated GPU can fall into.

Using those same properties, ICE9 can apparently draw cooler air from underneath the laptop and then expel that air using heat pipes or vapor chambers. It's said to be up to 80% smaller than mechanical fans, meaning that laptops can be made thinner, batteries can be made bigger, or other hardware can be included too. Plus, the company says that 40W TDP processors can be kept at temperatures as low as 82°C consistently, all while staying completely silent.

ICE9 is available to OEMs right now for up to 25W TDP processors, but it will be available for 40W TDP processors in 2027. YouTuber Dave2D has said that he used the technology and it's the real deal, while also including a hint that we may hear more about a "very big company" using ICE9 at CES 2025.

Given that Ventiva has already said that it's available now for 25W TDP processors, it's possible that a new laptop using this technology could be available for purchase in the coming months. Plenty of fanless laptops have been launched over the last few years, but this is the first technology that could enable powerful laptops that are completely fanless.