Last year, we were excited to see the launch of Ventiva's wizard-like ICE9 fanless cooling technology and were wowed by their invention's ability to push massive amounts of air without making a sound. We've been eagerly awaiting a real-world implementation of this product in a laptop, and thanks to the joint efforts of Ventiva, Dell, and Intel, the company debuted a laptop cooled entirely by their ICE technology at CES 2025.

Looks like magic

ICE9 pushes air without any moving parts

Their ICE technology works by creating an electric field between two electrodes that strips electrons from air molecules, turning them into ions that push air molecules around, creating a flow of air without any moving parts.

A real proof of concept

Ultra-thin laptop being cooled without any fans

Carl Schlachte, the CEO of Ventiva, said in a press release “This design is proof that laptop users no longer need to hear mechanical blowers whining away or tolerate their CPUs throttling down just to open a spreadsheet or stream a video. Dozens of engineers at Dell, Intel, and Ventiva worked on every facet of the design with a singular goal: to produce a laptop that is utterly silent, thin, and totally cool—and we did it. The end of the fan is in sight.”

The concept laptop we saw at CES showcases how ultra-compact ICE9 truly is. This allows manufacturers to design laptops with a height of less than 12mm. This tech could feasibly open a lot of doors in the world of gaming laptops, where we've become all too used to a device that becomes hot to the touch, and sounds like a plane taking off when cooling down.

Not just for consumer tech

ICE9 has potential across various sectors wherever devices need cooling

The ICE9 comes in various sizes to address varied cooling applications, ranging from cell phones, tablets, and laptops, to medical devices, VR headsets, and smart TVs, and numerous applications in between. The company hopes to eliminate the noise and space required to cool devices using fans, and as this new laptop showed, they are well on their way. Now we just have to wait for it to be in a product you can buy.