Verizon delivers welcome 5G update for LG Wing

Verizon has released a surprise software update for the LG Wing. With this latest update, the handset will now offer support for Verizon’s C-Band 5G network and will gain Android’s April security update. What makes this a pleasant surprise is that around a year ago, LG pulled the plug on its smartphone division. So it’s good to know that despite its exit, the company is still sticking to its word of providing its top-tier handsets with extra life support.

C-Band is in the mid-band and offers a good compromise of speed and range.

So what can LG Wing users expect when updating to Verizon’s C-Band 5G network? Typically, there are three spectrum ranges when it comes to 5G. C-Band is in the mid-band and offers a good compromise of speed and range. The company has pushed to expand C-Band further, purchasing a large quantity of spectrum at the top of last year. This purchase doubled Verizon’s C-Band holdings, giving it the ability to service more customers.

While this update is welcome, there is a slight bit of disappointment that Verizon didn’t take the opportunity to get the phone running on Android 12. Thankfully, the phone is guaranteed three OS updates, so users will just have to be patient. If you’re a Verizon customer with an LG Wing and want to update to the latest software, you can do so OTA (over-the-air).

While the update shouldn’t delete any data from your phone, it is probably a good idea to back things up just in case. After you’re confident, you can head into the settings menu, navigate to the software update section and check to see if there is an update available. If so, you can select to download and update. This portion could take some time, so it is recommended to have a steady connection and a full battery. Let us know how the update goes down in the comments below.

Source: Verizon

Via: Android Central