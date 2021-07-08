Verizon brings spatial audio to more phones with its new Adaptive Sound feature

Verizon has announced a new audio feature, called Verizon Adaptive Sound, that brings spatial audio support to more phones. The carrier is rolling it out with the new Motorola One 5G UW Ace, with more phones to follow soon.

The new Motorola One 5G UW Ace is an upgraded version of the Motorola One 5G from last year. It supports Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network that’s available in more than 70 cities across the US. The phone packs a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD panel, a 48MP quad-camera system, a Snapdragon 750G chip, and a 5,000mAh battery. It’s the first phone in the market to support Verizon Adaptive Sound, but the carrier has already started rolling out the feature to other supported Motorola handsets, like the Motorola Edge Plus, via an OTA update.

Verizon Adaptive Sound is integrated into the settings menu on supported devices. It offers a selection of sliders to help you customize the bass, treble, voice enhancement, and spatial surround sound as per your preference. According to the carrier, the feature “uses an innovative software and cloud-based solution to provide customers with an upgraded, premium sound experience across all of their content and listening devices.” Unlike the spatial audio feature offered by other companies, Verizon’s solution works with any device, application, and type of content. It’s not limited to any output device or content type.

If you’re interested in giving the feature a go, you can either get your hands on a new Motorola One 5G UW Ace on Verizon’s website, or you can wait for the carrier to roll it out to more phones in the coming months. The Motorola One 5G UW is available for $12.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment, and you also it get it for free if you sign up for a new premium unlimited plan. For more details, check out the official announcement here.