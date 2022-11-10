Get up to 60% off on Anker earbuds and up to 75% off on phone cases and screen protectors

Following in the footsteps of retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, Verizon has kicked off its Black Friday sale early. As part of the sale, the carrier is offering some amazing discounts on earbuds and accessories. In addition, it's giving users a chance to get a new 5G phone for free, along with a free smartwatch, tablet, or earbuds, on purchasing or upgrading to select 5G plans.

During Verizon's Black Friday sale, you get 60% off the Anker Soundcore Life Note 3S earbuds, 40% off on the Altec Lansing Baby Boom XL portable speaker, up to 75% off on phone cases and screen protectors, and up to 70% off on select Verizon chargers. Furthermore, the carrier will offer the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go portable speaker at a $100 discount on November 17 in-store and November 20 online. Grab these deals by following the links below.

Those who switch to Verizon Home Internet during the sale period will get up to $200 credit for Doordash or Grubhub and up to $300 off on the Stream TV Soundbar. New Fios customers, on the other hand, will get an Amazon Echo Show 10 or a $150 Verizon gift card. The Fios deal will be available through Verizon's website on November 17, while the Home Internet offer will be available on November 23.

For gamers, Verizon will offer an Ultimate Mobile Gaming Bundle for just $99.99 on November 17. The bundle includes the Backbone One Gaming Controller, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for three months, and a $25 Xbox Gift card. Xbox Series S buyers who pick up Xbox All Access with the purchase on November 17 will get a $150 discount. Finally, the carrier will offer up to $100 off a Razer gaming bundle for Xbox on November 21. Buyers will get the option to pick either the Razer Kiara Pro wireless headset with the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller or the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand in the bundle.

As far as smartphone deals go, Verizon is giving away a free 5G phone plus another great gift, like a tablet, smartwatch, or earbuds, with eligible trade-ins and a new or upgraded 5G Unlimited plan. Follow the link above for more details.