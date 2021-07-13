Verizon’s nifty Call Filter app can now block spam calls that spoof your area code

Verizon’s Call Filter app is getting a new tool that will help you block spam calls that spoof your area code. The tool, called Neighborhood filter, will be available on both the free and plus versions of the Call Filter app on most Verizon smartphones.

According to Verizon, the Neighborhood filter feature will help you automatically silence and send neighborhood spoofing calls to voicemail. To enable the feature, you can head to the “Management” section of the Call Filter app and then select the “Block Filters” option. As you can see in the attached screenshot, the new Neighborhood filter option will appear within the “Other filters” section and you can tap on the toggle next to it to turn it on. Once you turn it on, the filter will prompt you to enter a six-digit prefix and area code similar to your number.

On iOS devices, you’ll need to toggle on filtering from the Call Blocking and Identification settings for the feature to work as intended. After you enable the feature, the app will block all calls that fall within the specified neighborhood, unless the number is saved in your contacts. If you wish to prevent the app from blocking a specific number, you can either select the “Ignore Filter” option in the post-call details within the app or you can add the number to your contacts.

Here’s how to activate the new Neighborhood Filter feature on @Verizon Call Filter. It lets you block phone numbers that look almost like yours, but are actually annoying robocalls. You can thank me later. pic.twitter.com/5JuIutHAVT — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) July 12, 2021

If you’re a Verizon subscriber, you can download the free version of the Call Filter app to start using the new feature right away. The free version offers basic filtering from spam calls. The Plus version, on the other hand, costs $3 a month per line (or $8 per month for three or more lines) and offers additional tools like caller name ID, spam lookup, personal block list, and spam risk meter.

The new Neighborhood filter in Verizon’s Call Filter app is the company’s latest effort to combat spam calls on its network. It comes just a few weeks after the company rolled out support for the FCC’s anti-spoofing protocol. It’s worth noting that Verizon recently launched a new Adaptive Sound feature that brings spatial audio support to more phones.