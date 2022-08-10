Want a new Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4? These Verizon deals will make the purchase easier on your pocket
At a Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung finally unveiled its latest foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Along with the new phones, the company announced the all-new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. All of these devices are available for pre-order in the U.S. starting today. But if you’re a Verizon subscriber, you might not want to pre-order the devices through Samsung’s website. That’s because the carrier is offering some amazing deals on all the new products, including attractive trade-in benefits, discounts, and more.

Verizon deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Verizon subscribers can get their hands on a shiny-new Galaxy Z Fold 4 for 36 monthly installments of just $49.99 at a 0% APR. This is a perfect alternative for those who don’t wish to pay the $1,799 asking price upfront. If you have an old phone lying around, you can get an additional $800 off on your purchase on a qualified 5G Unlimited plan.

    Verizon is offering some exclusive perks and installment payment options on Samsung's latest flagship foldable, making the purchase easier to digest.

This trade-in credit will be applied to your bill every month for 36 months, making the purchase easier to digest. For a limited time, Verizon will also upgrade you to a higher storage variant for free. Furthermore, if you are switching over from another carrier, Verizon will give you a $200 eCard after you sign up. Like the sound of that? You should pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 4 by clicking on the link provided above.

Verizon deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Verizon is also offering a similar installment payment option for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which helps you get your hands on the device for a monthly payment of just $27.77 for 36 months at 0% APR. In addition, the carrier is offering an additional $800 in eligible trade-in benefits on a qualified 5G Unlimited plan.

    The all-new Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be your for as low as $27.77 per month, if you purchase it through Verizon. Pre-order yours by following the link below.

You can pre-order your Galaxy Z Flip 4 by following the link above. For a limited time, Verizon will also upgrade you to a higher storage variant for free. If you’re switching over from a different carrier, the carrier will add a $200 eCard to the mix, further sweetening the deal!

If you want to add a Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to your smartphone purchase, Verizon is making it easy on your wallet with installment payment plans for the regular model starting as low as $9.16 per month at a 0% APR and $13.88 per month at a 0% APR for the Pro variant.

Along with all the aforementioned offers, Verizon will give you 50% off on select Samsung phone cases and 25% off on select Samsung chargers for a limited period. Additionally, you can save $75 on a new pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the purchase of a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy S22 series device.

Are you thinking of purchasing one of the new Samsung foldables? Which one will you get? Let us know in the comments section below.

