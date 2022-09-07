Verizon debuts new plan, One Unlimited for iPhone

Apple held its Far Out event, delivering new models of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and the AirPods Pro. As expected, wireless carriers are now offering deals and promotions for the upcoming iPhone releases. Today, Verizon announced its “One Unlimited for iPhone,” a new plan that will include unlimited call, text, and data, but will also bundle in Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+.

The plan will start at $50 per line per month and will be eligible for up to four lines. In order to qualify for the $50 price, a subscriber will need to use AutoPay and paper-free billing. Verizon states that the plan will provide an annual value of $480. Those that signed up for the One Unlimited for iPhone plan will gain Apple One access, with single-line accounts gaining access to an Apple One individual plan and accounts with two or more lines gaining access to an Apple One Family plan that can be shared with up to five family members.

If unfamiliar, the Apple One plan is a service that Apple offers that bundles six of its services into one subscription. By being an Apple One subscriber, users will gain access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. There is pretty much something for anybody. Perhaps the best thing about this service is that it bundles Apple’s most popular services and offers it for one low monthly rate. If you sign up for an Individual or Family plan, you will gain access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+. The Individual Plan will cost $14.95 per month, while the Family plan will cost $19.95 per month. The wireless carrier states that the plan can even be used with Android handsets.

If interested, you can head to the source link below or check out the promotions available at Best Buy. Both retailers will carry all of Apple’s latest handsets, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Source: Verizon