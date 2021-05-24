Verizon subscribers can now get free games on iOS and Android

Carriers often offer some pretty cool perks to get you to stick with them. Of course, with the smartphone market in the U.S. depending heavily on carriers and carrier support (something that has both pros and many cons), these carriers need these perks to stand out from the tight competition. Often, these perks come in the form of discounts on either smartphones or cell plans, but Verizon has an interesting one now, at least if you’re a smartphone gamer. Now, Verizon users can enjoy a free Google Play Pass subscription for getting free games (and perks on games) on the Google Play Store.

Verizon announced the new perks today. Google Play Pass launched in 2019 as a subscription model for the Google Play Store. Subscribers are able to play paid games and use paid apps, as well as enjoy other bonuses such as no ads or in-game purchases on some games. For $4.99 a month, it’s a pretty good value, especially considering that over 800 apps and games are currently available through Play Pass and are fully accessible for free once you’re a subscriber. If you’re a Verizon user and you’re on an unlimited plan, you can enjoy Google Play Pass at no added cost to you for 6 months. If you’re on either the “Play More” or “Get More” plans, the benefit is extended from 6 months up to 12 months.

If you’re an Apple user, Verizon has you covered as well—this benefit is also extended to Apple Arcade, Apple’s equivalent to Google Play Pass that also happens to cost $4.99 a month. Just like Google Play Pass, Apple Arcade gets you a catalog of free, ad-free games that are fully accessible to you as long as you’re a subscriber to the service. The same terms for free Google Play Pass also apply for free Apple Arcade.

Sounds good? If you’re a Verizon user on an eligible plan, check out the official blog post for more information.