Verizon introduces $25 discount for customers willing to go all-in

Verizon is offering a sweet deal for customers that have its 5G unlimited wireless service, knocking $25 off the price of its home internet plans like LTE Home, 5G Home, and Fios. That means, wireless customers will be able to get home internet for a starting price of $25, with the only requirement being that you enroll in AutoPay. The $25 price point will include all fees and equipment changes. Of course, if you require a more robust internet service, you can subscribe, receiving a $25 discount of the plan’s price.

Verizon is also offering discounts for its Fios home internet users if they are thinking about getting or switching to a Verizon wireless plan. Fios Gigabit customers will be able to save $10/line per month for four people by switching. Verizon Fios customers that take advantage of this promotion will also gain access to new benefits. Customers will get a locked in price for up to four years on its Gigabit and Gigabit 2 plans. It will also throw in a free router (rental) for the term of service, free Disney+ for one year, Verizon Cloud Storage, and more.

Frank Boulben, who is chief revenue officer of Verizon stated:

“Since the beginning, Verizon has been the gold standard when it comes to delivering fast and reliable phone service, so we are excited to bring that same standard of excellence to customers with our Home Internet services around the country at an unbeatable value. At a time when Americans are looking more closely at their finances, it’s important to know that you have new choices. You don’t need to stay with an unreliable, expensive provider, and you don’t have to sacrifice quality to save.”

If interested, you’ll want to check out the Verizon website to see if you are in their coverage area. Currently, Verizon offers service to over 2,700 cities.