Verizon offers up to $1000 off a new iPhone 13 with a trade-in

It’s iPhone season, so of course, the major carriers are all competing for your wallet. Verizon is coming out swinging with a promotion offering up to $1,000 off a new iPhone 13 series device with select trade-ins, even if your trade-in device is broken. You just need one of their premium plans to get top dollar.

Verizon’s “Get More”, “Do More”, “Play More”, “Above”, and “Beyond” plans are considered “premium” plans. Their other unlimited plans get the lower values for their trade-ins.

Plans and promos are getting pretty complicated these days, so here’s a breakdown of devices and their values. When buying a new iPhone 13, 13 Pro, or 13 Pro Max, trading in a Tier 1 device will net you $800 off if you’re on a premium plan or $400 off if you’re on another unlimited plan; Tier 2 devices are worth $400 for premium plans and $200 for non-premium plans. For purchases of an iPhone 13 Mini, Tier 1 devices are worth $700 and Tier 2 devices are worth $350 on premium plans.

$1000 off (Towards an iPhone 13 Pro or Max, Premium Plans only)

iPhone 11 Pro/Max

iPhone 12 Pro/Max

Tier 1 devices Apple iPhone X/11 Series/12 Series

Samsung Galaxy S9/S10/S20/S21

Samsung Galaxy Note 9/10/20

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy A42/A71 5G

LG V50/V60

LG Velvet

LG Wing

OnePlus 7/8/9

Google Pixel 4/4XL/5/4a/4a 5G

Motorola One/Edge/Edge+/Razr Tier 2 devices Apple iPhone 6/6s/7/8

Apple iPhone SE 1st Gen

Samsung Galaxy S6/S7/S8

Samsung Galaxy Note 5/8

Samsung Galaxy A10/20/30/50/71 (non-5G)

LG V30/V35/V40

LG G7/G8

LG Stylo 5/6

OnePlus 6 series

Google Pixel 2/2XL/3a/3a XL/3/3XL

Motorola Z3/Z4

Red Hydrogen One

Verizon is offering these values for both new and existing customers doing upgrades. The trade-in values are applied as a bill credit spread out over the length of the installment plan.

In addition, customers who are porting in from a competing carrier can get up to a $500 prepaid Mastercard for switching.

Thanks to Reddit user Steiger92 for the breakdown of the trade-in promo.