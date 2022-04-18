Verizon LG Velvet receives Android 12, other carrier versions still waiting

The LG Velvet was the last mainstream flagship phone from LG before the company gave up on smartphones, excluding the swiveling LG Wing. The company promised to keep its existing phones updated for a little while longer, and now the first U.S. carrier version of the Velvet is receiving its Android 12 upgrade.

Verizon is now rolling out Android 12 to its carrier variant of the LG Velvet, known officially as the LG Velvet 5G UW. The update has a software version of G900VM30a, and the February 2022 security patch level — yes, it’s almost May, but LG wasn’t great at quick updates even when it was selling phones. Below is the full changelog.

Android 12 Update Changelog This software update introduces Android OS 12 which includes fundamental application updates and the latest Android security patches. Privacy Camera and Microphone access on/off menus are now available in the Privacy menu. You can see the additional privacy options and control default settings.

Device Personalization Service screen has been changed to Android System Intelligence.

To enhance Privacy, the Camera and Microphone access on/off menu has been added to the Privacy Settings. Additional privacy options have been added.

Camera is now allowed to access the device’s location information. You can control location info in Settings > Application manager > Permission manager > Location > Allowed only while using the app Administration To use IoT device controls, add the icon on your Notification panel. In Notification panel > Expand Notification panel > Edit > Select IoT device controls. Drag the icon down to the Notification panel and save.

To use Lockdown, set up a screen lock with a pattern, pin, password or another option in Settings > Lock screen & security > Select screen lock.

In order to use this function, the smartphone lock function must be set in advance. Other settings A new function has been added to remove permissions and free up space. To enable it, go to Settings > Application manager > App info > select any app > App info. You’ll see the “Remove permissions and free up space option”.

Add the Safety & emergency menu on Settings.

LG started rolling out Android 12 to the Velvet in its home country of South Korea back in March. The T-Mobile version of the LG Velvet is still on Android 11 with the December 2021 security patch, while the AT&T variant has Android 11 with the July 2021 security patch level.

If you have the LG Velvet 5G UW, you might already have the update available. You can also check for it by opening the Settings app and heading to About Phone > Software updates.

Source: Verizon