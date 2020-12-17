Verizon’s Nationwide 5G network expands to cover 24 million more customers

Verizon on Thursday announced that its Nationwide 5G network has expanded to an additional 24 million customers across the U.S., just in time for the holidays. In total, the carrier’s network now services more than 230 million customers in over 2,700 cities.

Initially launched alongside the iPhone 12, Verizon’s Nationwide 5G network sends signals over sub-6GHz frequencies and takes advantage of what’s known as Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) to shift its existing 4G spectrum to 5G when they aren’t being used by 4G devices. As we previously explained, DSS is basically a stop-gap measure to refarm existing 4G coverage for 5G.

Verizon’s Nationwide 5G has expanded to areas that include Central Texas, Tulsa, OK, Upstate New York, and the New England area. Meanwhile, Verizon said its 5G Ultra Wideband network has also expanded in parts of Tampa, St Petersburg, Albuquerque, and Durham. The 5G Ultra Wideband is actually the network that offers the best speeds, but it features a much shorter range and its overall availability is relatively limited because its signals are carried over mmWave frequencies.

“The technology found in both our 5G Ultrawideband and our 5G Nationwide networks reflects a massive, multi-year innovation effort that modernizes our entire network with cutting edge capabilities,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer of Verizon. “We believe our customers deserve 5G built right, so as we have with technology innovation and advancements throughout our history, we are committed to providing the most advanced technology with the most capabilities that will support the new 5G ecosystem and developing solutions long into the future.”

Verizon said its 5G Ultra Wideband network is now available in parts of 61 cities. While the rollout is slow, progress is being made. According to the carrier, its super-fast network is capable of reaching 4Gbps peak speeds in some locations, which is more than fast enough to download uncompressed music, stream 4K movies, and more.

As we said before, 5G is going to take a lot of public education before people fully understand the technology’s benefits. However, with more and more mainstream devices launching with 5G support, it’s a matter of time before the technology goes mainstream.

For a coverage map of Verizon’s 5G network, check out this page.