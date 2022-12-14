It seems like ages ago, but in 2019, T-Mobile changed how wireless carriers approached business by offering lots of benefits and perks with its service. Today, that same energy has been adopted by other wireless carriers like Verizon, which offers its own set of perks by signing up for its service. Today, it's beginning a new program called Plus Play and is giving its customers early access to the content hub while also offering some great incentives. The offer is valid for those that purchase a subscription through Plus Play, which will grant them a free year of Netflix Premium service that normally costs $19.99 per month.

The content hub is exclusive to Verizon customers that are subscribed to its mobile or home cellular services. It is meant to give customers the ability to manage their content for different entertainment services quickly and also take advantage of exclusive savings. Verizon states that it will monitor existing subscription services for changes in cost and will let customers know when increases occur. It will also notify customers when a free trial of a service is about to expire. Of course, if these are things that you value, then this service might be right up your alley.

As for that free year of Netflix Premium, the wireless carrier is offering, in order to get the free year of service, users will need to purchase a 12-month or seasonal subscription from a handful of selected partners on Plus Play. Verizon states that some of the partners include services like NFL Plus, NBA League Pass, Peloton, and more. So if you weren't really interested in signing up for another service, this promotion probably wouldn't be for you. But, it is free and will give you access to exclusive offers and savings, although more information about that will be announced in the future. If you want to give it a try, you can head to the link to sign up.

Source: Verizon