Verizon’s next Stream TV device will double up as a soundbar

After launching the next-gen Stream TV last year, Verizon is now gearing up to launch another streaming device. An FCC listing of the upcoming device reveals that it will double up as a soundbar for your TV.

The FCC listing includes quite a few details about Verizon’s next Stream TV device. It reveals that the device will have the model number STI6251, and it might be called the Stream TV Soundbar. It will be manufactured by Askey (a subsidiary of ASUS), and it will offer dual-band Wi-Fi support and Android TV 11.

Looks like @Verizon will launch another Stream TV #AndroidTV device, this time in the form of a Soundbar. The STI6251 is built by Askey (ASUS) and comes with Android TV 11. So far no interesting info found in the FCC listing. https://t.co/HRyt9PQbRZ pic.twitter.com/34Lonzkf7B — Android TV Guide (@AndroidTV_Rumor) October 7, 2021

Although the listing doesn’t reveal much else about the device, we suspect it will offer all the features you get with the Verizon Stream TV, including 4K streaming support and Google Assistant-powered voice and text search. It might include a lightly skinned version of Android TV with preinstalled apps like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, Pluto TV, MLB TV, HBO, STARZ, Prime Video, and Netflix. Since it will double up as a soundbar, we also expect to see a decent set of speakers.

As of now, we’re not sure if Verizon will offer the Stream TV Soundbar with the Google TV interface instead of Android TV. But that might be the case as a few other manufacturers have started teasing their own streaming sticks with the updated UI.

Verizon is yet to share any official information about the Stream TV Soundbar. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more about the device.

If you’re thinking of getting a streaming stick, make sure you check out our best Android TV boxes and sticks roundup to see our top picks.