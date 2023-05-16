Verizon today unveiled a new pricing model for consumer cellular plans, called myPlan, that will be available starting May 18 in the U.S. The shift is intended to simplify the process of choosing and switching cellular plans, with only two steps required. The myPlan pricing model allows customers to pick a cellular data plan and add "perks" at a flat rate of $10 per month. Perks offer additional benefits, like access to subscription services or other features, at a discount. We tested out the signup process at a preview event in New York City yesterday, viewing the changes for both new and existing customers firsthand.

Previously, customers could select one of six 5G cellular plans offered by Verizon, with various add-ons included. This included services like the Disney Bundle, Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, and Apple Music. Some also added benefits like a discounted smartwatch and tablet plans, international data passes, and cloud storage space. But if you needed specific add-ons, you had to reach for specific plans. For example, buyers who wanted to access Verizon's 600GB cloud storage offering had to spring for the company's 5G Get More plan, even if they didn't need the other add-ons included.

With myPlan, you can customize every single aspect of a Verizon cellular plan — from the type of 5G connectivity to included perks like smartwatch data or the Disney Bundle. Essentially, buyers can get as much or as little as they need. Perks can be added on a line-by-line basis, so a multiple-line customer isn't locked into buying Verizon's fastest plan if they only need the high speeds on a single line. After selecting one of two cellular data plan options, you can pick one of nine perks for $10 per month each. Some of the available perks offer benefits for all users, and others must be added to each line that needs to access the feature.

Available myPlan customization options

Source: Verizon

Verizon says that there are more than 1,000 different ways to configure a myPlan, starting with the type of 5G connectivity. The 5G Unlimited Plus plan is the premium option that features access to the company's ultra-wideband spectrum, offering faster speeds. It also includes 30GB of mobile hotspot data, but it starts at $80 for a single line. The rate is discounted as you add more lines, and a common four-line plan will cost buyers $45 per line per month.

Verizon's other option is the 5G Unlimited Welcome plan, which starts at $65 for a single line and is discounted to $30 per line per month for a four-line plan. Both options are fully unlimited, and Verizon assured us that speeds will not be throttled at any time based on monthly data usage.

Those are the only two data options offered through myPlan, so if you're not interested in any added perks, the process of adding a 5G plan on the Verizon network is already done. Alternatively, you can choose from nine perks, including services Apple Music Family, Apple One, the Disney Bundle, and Walmart+.

Other features can be added, like 100GB mobile hotspot data, smartwatch data, $15 of +Play, three days of TravelPass, and 2TB of cloud storage space. In some cases, adding these perks to a Verizon plan can be cheaper than buying them independently. For example, the Disney Bundle can be purchased for $13 or $20 per month directly from Disney, but it's just $10 through Verizon. It can still be shared, too, and Verizon says the myPlan signup interface won't let you add more than one service to your plan if it can be shared.

The data plans and perks can be mixed and matched as needed per line, which sets up some interesting combinations. If you need the 5G Unlimited Plus plan for high-speed data, you can add that data plan to your account. But you can also add Unlimited Welcome lines to a plan while still receiving the multi-line discounts, perhaps for children or grandparents. Before it was the industry expectation that all lines on a plan must subscribe to a single package, so Verizon's mix-and-match options with myPlan are the first of its kind in the consumer cellular industry.

How to get started with myPlan

Verizon will roll out myPlan in the U.S. starting Thursday, both in Verizon stores, Verizon's website, and in the My Verizon app. The plan is available for both new and existing customers. With some of the best smartphones in 2023 coming with eSIM capabilities, it's possible to sign up for myPlan with just your smartphone — without even entering a Verizon store.