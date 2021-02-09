Verizon’s Visible launches its 5G service and eSIM support

Visible is kicking off 2021 with some big news: the prepaid carrier, which is owned by Verizon, is launching 5G (powered by Verizon) and eSIM support, among an extensive list of other new features.

The launch of 5G means OnePlus 8 owners can take full advantage of the device; the same goes for the new ZTE Blade X1, which is available for just $384. Here’s everything that’s new to Visible:

5G: Visible is now offering 5G, powered by Verizon, with speeds up to 200 Mbps, without adding a single cent to the monthly cost.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd gen), iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Party Pay: Visible's Party Pay is a way for members to lower their service costs to $25 per line per month (full breakdown below). Previously, parties were capped at four people. But starting today, Visible is removing the cap and allowing for an unlimited number of people to join any Party !

2 people in a party = $35 / line per month

3 people in a party = $30 / line per month

4 (or more) in a party = $25 / line per month.

: Tell your friends, family members or even strangers about Visible, and if they sign up, your next month’s service is only $5! All they have to do is activate and enter , and voila! Your next month will automatically be $5 flat! Community: If you need help finding a party, leverage the new Community! Many of Visible’s members have found each other and joined a Party via our social channels. Now you can just hop over to Visible’s new community platform and chat with members, meet up and join a Party, or ask each other questions and advice.

Visible said that eSIM support is compatible with iOS devices from the start, but will come to Android in the future.

If you’re a Visible subscriber, there’s a lot to get excited about, especially the launch of 5G.