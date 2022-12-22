Verizon introduced a new 5G plan earlier this year, offering subscribers unlimited talk, text, and data for just $30 per line per month for up to four lines. The new Welcome Unlimited plan provides great value for money compared to similar plans from competitors, and Verizon is making it an even better deal for the holidays.

Starting December 23, you can get a $5 discount per line when you bring your phone over to Verizon and activate it on the Welcome Unlimited plan. That brings the price down from $65 to $60 for a single line, $55 to $50 for two lines, $40 to $35 for three lines, and $30 to just $25 for four lines. At these prices, the Welcome Unlimited plan is great for families of four who wish to switch to an unlimited 5G plan without purchasing new phones or changing phone numbers.

To help users cover the cost of ditching their previous carrier, Verizon will offer $180 in promo credit per phone applied over 36 months when adding four new lines. And to top it all off, the carrier promises a three-year price guarantee, meaning you can enjoy the Welcome Unlimited plan at the same price for the next three years.

If you're interested in Verizon's Welcome Unlimited plan and want to switch over at the discounted prices, you can sign up by making an appointment at your local retail store or heading to Verizon's website.

