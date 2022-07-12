Verizon’s new Welcome Unlimited plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data for just $30 per line per month

Verizon today introduced a new unlimited plan for its 5G nationwide network, offering users unlimited talk, text, and data for a rather affordable price. The new Welcome Unlimited plan is available for just $30 per line per month for up to four lines. Verizon is also offering subscribers some additional benefits to cover the cost of switching over to the new plan. Here’s everything you need to know about Verizon’s new Welcome Unlimited plan.

As mentioned earlier, Verizon’s new Welcome Unlimited plan offers unlimited talk, text, and data for $30 per line per month for up to four lines (exclusive of taxes and fees). If you’d like to switch over to the plan but don’t want to bear the costs of switching over from your previous service provider, Verizon has you covered. The company is offering a $240 Verizon e-gift card per line up to 12 lines when you activate your own 4G LTE or 5G phone on the Welcome Unlimited plan. The e-gift card will arrive after your phone has been active on the plan for over 45 days, and it requires subscribers to keep their service active for 12 months.

Talking about the new plan, Manon Brouillette, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, said, “Welcome Unlimited opens the door for more people to switch to the network more Americans rely on, at a highly-competitive price. Today, we are making it easy for customers to leave their wireless provider and join Verizon at an entry-level price point when they bring their own device.”

Along with the new plan, Verizon is giving new subscribers the option to ditch cable and get a Verizon Hyperlink connection at a starting price of $40 per month with the Welcome Unlimited plan. If you choose one of Verizon’s premium 5G plans, you can get the connection for as low as $25 per month. The new plan comes just weeks after Verizon offered 5G unlimited subscribers an attractive discount on its home-internet plans, bringing the price down by $25.