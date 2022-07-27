Verizon will carry Xbox Series X and Series S consoles starting July 28

Verizon is further expanding into gaming by offering Microsoft’s Xbox console starting on July 28. The wireless carrier will carry the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, which will be available for purchase with Xbox All Access.

Xbox All Access includes an Xbox console paired with two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series X bundle will cost just $34.99 a month for 24 months, and the Xbox Series S will cost $24.99 a month for 24 months. The bundles allow users to pay monthly for the console and online service with one payment. So you might be wondering, what is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will not only give you access to some of the best games on Xbox but also hundreds of others games too. The service will also include games that launch on day one from Xbox Studios and Bethesda Softworks. It will also include an EA Play membership, delivering access to some of the best sports titles EA offers. Furthermore, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can play games on your PC, smartphone, tablet, and TV with Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming technology. The service will also allow you to connect with other gamers and play online.

A bundle worthy of being called “All Access”

For the month of July, Xbox All Access includes titles like Watch Dog 2, Far Cry 5, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and more. While Xbox All Access gives you access to hundreds of games, some will be rotated out every month. Although this might be great for some since it gives you the most exposure, it might not good for those that want to dedicate time to a single title. Luckily, as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll receive 20 percent off game purchases from the digital store.

Verizon will not only offer the Xbox through All Access, but it will also carry various accessories for the consoles. For a limited time, Verizon will offer discounts, like 50 percent off Xbox Elite controller with the purchase of All Access, $40 off Xbox Stereo headset, or 25 percent off certain Razer products. If you don’t have internet service, you can also conveniently purchase home or wireless service at Verizon. Once again, Verizon will begin offering All Access bundles starting July 28.

Source: Verizon