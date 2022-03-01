VESA launches a certification program for DisplayPort 2.0 products, introduces certified DP40 and DP80 cables

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) on Monday announced a new certification program for DisplayPort products. The program will make it easier for consumers to understand whether a DisplayPort 2.0 monitor, cable, or video source they’re buying indeed supports all the bells and whistles promised by the new standard.

The latest DisplayPort 2.0 standard enables up to 16K video output along with high refresh rate support and a maximum throughput of 80Gbps. However, there’s no way to tell if a DisplayPort 2.0 cable or monitor you’re buying actually supports the higher bit rates and other features laid out in the spec. This is where the DisplayPort UHBR (Ultra-high Bit Rate) Certification Program comes into play. VESA says certified DisplayPort UHBR products are guaranteed to support the higher bit rates supported by DisplayPort version 2.0.

As part of the certification program, OEMs can send their new products to DisplayPort authorized test centers for testing and certification.

Multiple video source and display products are undergoing testing in the DisplayPort UHBR Certification Program now, and should complete early certification soon.

Certified DP40 and DP80 UHBR cables

VESA has also introduced certified DP40 and DP80 UHBR cables. Cables with DP40 certification must support up to 10Gbps link rate (USBR10) and a maximum throughput of 40Gbps over a four-lane connection. Meanwhile, DP80-certified cables must support up to 20Gbps link rate (UHBR20) and a raw bandwidth of up to 80Gbps with four lanes.

“No matter how high the performance of your graphics card and monitor are, the resulting image quality can still be limited by the cable used to connect those devices. Thanks to improvements in both the DisplayPort connector and cable design, the new VESA certified DP40 and DP80 UHBR cables enable consumers to get the highest performance possible from their VESA certified devices,” said James Choate, compliance program manager, VESA.

VESA certified DP40 and DP80 cables come in both full-size and Mini Displayport configurations and are backward compatible with other DisplayPort links such as Reduced Bit Rate (RBR), High Bit Rate (HBR), and HBR3. Companies currently selling VESA certified DP40 DP80 cables include Accell, BizLink, and WIZEN.

Source: VESA

Via: ArsTechnica