Vetroo isn't a familiar brand to me and I've not used a PC case of theirs to build a system. That was until I spotted the Vetroo K1 Pangolin and thought it looked outlandish and incredible. I'm no stranger to open-air cases with our test benches and the old Thermaltake P5, which saw me through the AMD FX days. Still, I was intrigued by the Vetroo K1 Pangolin since it resembled the creature it's named after and seemed like a good deal. That was until I started to build a PC with it.

Unboxing the case, I was greeted by a stunning chassis made of metal and two giant glass panels. So good so far! It wasn't until I started to install components and remove parts of the case to install cooling I encountered some issues that made this one of the most infuriating PC cases I have ever built a system inside. The Vetroo K1 Pangolin is not a bad PC case. It's good to look at, performs well under load with powerful hardware, and supports larger motherboards, GPUs, and coolers, but it's an absolute pain to work with.

Vetroo K1 7 / 10 I wanted to love the Vetroo K1 Pangolin but it was a pain to build a PC inside. The case may look the part, but you'll be pulling hair out trying to get everything installed and working. Material Steel, Tempered Glass Motherboard Size (Max.) ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 350 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 2 RGB Lighting No Fan Controls No 2.5" Drive Slots 2 Power Supply Size (Max.) ATX Exterior Dimensions 600 x 215 x 550 mm Pros Looks impressive

Solid build quality

Two massive tempered glass panels

Great thermal performance Cons No dust filtration

Tempered glass panel installation

PSU difficult to access

Some screws were torqued too high

Price, specs, and availability

The Vetroo K1 Pangolin costs $140, which is pretty good for a mid-tower PC case with two tempered glass panels and a unique design. It's not your usual metal box and looks interesting. It can hold a motherboard up to an ATX in size, which should cater to just about any PC build outside enthusiasts. Larger graphics cards should also have no trouble fitting inside the K1 Pangolin, supporting up to 350mm in length, though this will also be determined by the cooling used and if a radiator will be mounted on the front.

The maximum height for the CPU cooler is 170mm though I found this slightly misleading as our larger 160mm coolers were pressed up against the tempered glass panel. No RGB lighting is present inside this case, nor are there any dust filters. Cooling should be good with seven case slots available, though no fans are included. A 360mm radiator can be isntalled on the front of the K1 Pangolin. Though the design is slightly outlandish and the motherboard tray is angled, it's a straightforward list of specifications.

Specifications Motherboard Size (Max.) ATX Graphics Card Size (Max.) 350 mm 3.5" Drive Slots 2 2.5" Drive Slots 2 Exterior Dimensions 600 x 215 x 550 mm Material Steel, Tempered Glass RGB Lighting No Fan Controls No Power Supply Size (Max.) ATX

Design and features

The Vetroo K1 Pangolin looks incredible from all angles. With both tempered glass panels installed, it's quite the fashion statement in a sea of standard PC cases. It's named after a Pangolin which it resembles with the angled panels on the front and top. The front of the case has a single USB-A 3.0 port and two USB-A 2.0 ports with a 3.5mm audio jack. No front-facing USB-C port is a strange omission considering most modern motherboards have the necessary header.

Up to 7 case fans can be installed with support for up to a 360mm radiator on the front. Cooling shouldn't be an issue with the Vetroo K1 Pangolin. There are plenty of angled metal design elements and large cut-outs make the case more interesting to gaze at. Vetroo could have gone all-out with RGB lighting here, but not a single LED is installed aside from the power status and I applaud them for this. Supporting three 120mm fans on the front should provide enough light with RGB-enabled blowers.

Being an open-air PC case, the chassis and its internal components are open to the elements. You'll need to be extra careful when handling liquids and other goods around the PC since anything can slip through the sizable openings. No dust filtering is present on the Vetroo K1 Pangolin, hampering any attempt to keep dust out of the chassis. A more frequent cleaning regime will need to be adhered to, carefully removing the dust that will inevitably coat the GPU, CPU cooler, motherboard, and all other parts.

Motherboards up to ATX can be installed and you should be able to fit a 350mm-long GPU without interfereance. Two 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch drives can be installed using the available brackets.

Building a PC

