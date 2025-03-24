Not every console can be as iconic as the NES or sell over 150 million units like the Nintendo Switch. For every system that defines a generation, there are those who struggle to find an audience — whether due to poor timing, bad design, or decisions that doomed them from the start. Some had ambitious ideas but were held back by hardware limitations, while others never stood a chance thanks to high prices or a lack of developer support.

As a kid, I played games across all kinds of systems, including some of the worst consoles ever released. I owned an Atari Jaguar, fumbled with the Nokia N-Gage's awkward design, and even had a Virtual Boy — easily the worst system I’ve ever played. The Dreamcast, though, was a different story. I thought it was a great console, making its failure all the more frustrating. The Philips CD-i, on the other hand, was one I was lucky enough to avoid, thanks to warnings from my favorite gaming magazines at the time.

These consoles may have flopped, but they’re still an important part of gaming history. Whether they were doomed from the start or simply victims of circumstance, each has a story worth telling. Looking back, it’s hard to believe some of these systems ever made it to market. Here’s a look at five consoles that failed miserably — and why they ended up as cautionary tales rather than success stories.

5 Philips CD-i

A failed console best remembered for its awful Zelda games

Source: Wiki Commons - MKFI

The Philips CD-i was supposed to be the future of interactive entertainment. Released in 1991, it wasn’t just a game console but a multimedia system designed to play movies, music, and educational software. It used a unique "Green Book" CD-i format, developed by Philips and Sony, which allowed for interactive video and audio elements not found on standard CD-ROMs. Despite its technical ambitions, the CD-i never found an audience. It also didn’t help that it launched with a $700 price tag (over $1,600 today when adjusted for inflation), making it one of the most expensive gaming systems of its time.

What makes the CD-i infamous, though, is its bizarre connection to Nintendo. Philips had briefly partnered with the company in a failed attempt to create an SNES CD-ROM add-on, but when that deal collapsed, Philips walked away with a licensing agreement for Nintendo characters. This resulted in three of the worst Zelda games ever made: Zelda’s Adventure, Link: The Faces of Evil, and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon. These weren’t just bad — they were disasters, plagued by clunky controls, awkward animation, and some of the most laughable cutscenes in gaming history. Even with other manufacturers like Sony, Magnavox, and GoldStar producing their own CD-i players — including some early portable models — the system never took off.

Source: eBay

Beyond those terrible Zelda titles, the CD-i’s game library was weak, with only 136 games released — compared to 1,850 on the Sony PS1. Developers weren’t sure whether they were making games, educational tools, or interactive movies, and the result was a confused, unappealing mix of content. Sales barely reached 570,000 units worldwide, and Philips reportedly lost nearly $1 billion on the project before finally pulling the plug.

Today, though, the CD-i still has a small cult following. Emulation has made it easier for people to explore its weird and often broken library, and in recent years, homebrew developers have even released new games for the CD-i format. For a console best remembered as a failure, it still refuses to be completely forgotten.

4 Nokia N-Gage

A phone-console hybrid that never stood a chance

Source: Wiki Commons - Solomon203

In 2003, Nokia thought they had cracked the future of handheld gaming. The N-Gage was meant to combine a mobile phone and a gaming console into one device, saving gamers the trouble of carrying both. On paper, it sounded like a solid idea—after all, mobile phones were being adopted at increasing rates, so why not use the hardware already in consumers’ pockets? But in execution, the N-Gage was a disaster. Its bizarre taco-shaped design made calls awkward, earning it the nickname "taco phone," changing game cartridges required removing the battery, instantly making it feel clunky and outdated compared to the Game Boy Advance.

Source: Wiki Commons - Foto-von-clik!

Nokia predicted it would sell between six and nine million units by the end of 2004, but by that time, it had barely moved 1.3 million. Games were expensive, the screen was small and vertical (terrible for most traditional games), and third-party support was weak. Nokia tried to fix things with the N-Gage QD, a redesign released in 2004, but by then, the damage was done. Gamers had already written it off, and it quietly faded into obscurity.

Source: Flickr - Andrew Currie

Looking back, the N-Gage was ahead of its time in the worst way. It wanted to be the future of mobile gaming, but smartphones would eventually do everything it tried to accomplish — just better. Today, it’s easily forgotten by most, but it still has a small collector’s scene, with emulation and homebrew keeping its odd little library alive. For a device that crashed and burned, the N-Gage left behind an interesting legacy — it just took a different industry to get the idea right.

3 Sega Dreamcast

Ahead of its time but undermined by poor decisions

Source: Flickr - Yoppy

When Sega launched the Dreamcast in 1999, it seemed like it might be Sega's big comeback, and I was excited. The console was powerful, innovative, and packed with features ahead of its time — a 128-bit processor, a built-in modem for online play, and a library of incredible games like Sonic Adventure, Shenmue, and Jet Set Radio. It even had a quirky but ambitious VMU (Visual Memory Unit), a memory card with its own screen that let you play mini-games. By all accounts, the Dreamcast should have been a hit.

Source: Flickr - Sergiy Galyonkin

But Sega was already running on borrowed time. Years of bad hardware decisions — like the Sega Saturn’s disastrous launch and the Sega 32X confusing the market — had shattered consumer trust. The PlayStation 2 was on the horizon, and with its DVD playback and Sony’s marketing muscle, many gamers decided to wait. Piracy also hurt the Dreamcast badly, as its discs could be easily copied with minimal effort, cutting into potential sales.

Despite its strong start and cult following, the Dreamcast was discontinued in 2001, just two years after its launch. This marked the end of Sega’s time as a console maker, but today, the Dreamcast is beloved by collectors and retro gaming fans, with homebrew developers and fan projects keeping it alive. If it had launched under different circumstances, it might have had a very different fate — but instead, it became one of gaming’s greatest “what ifs.”

Related Inside the rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype: History, restoration, and technical breakdown The discovery, restoration, and legacy of the rare Nintendo PlayStation prototype—and how it helped spark the console wars of the 1990s

2 Nintendo Virtual Boy

A migraine-inducing gimmick that never found its audience