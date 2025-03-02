There are some games you'll have heard of, because everyone and their mother bought a copy. Other games, you'll know because you can't go five minutes without hearing it referenced as a game that influenced a developer you like. Sometimes, both are true for the same game, but that's more often the exception to the rule.

Bad games flop all the time, whether scores of cash were poured into them or not. But what's crazier, and more tragic, is that there are so many excellent games that don't get their financial due. It's only years later that they potentially accrue some semblance of sales success, or they are recognized as games that made an impact on the industry and its players.

6 Vanquish

We should be on Vanquish 5 by now.