Not every video game genre sticks around forever. Some fade as gaming trends shift, others as technology advances, and a few never take off due to hardware limitations. But as any retro gamer knows, no genre ever truly dies.

Some genres become harder to find, while others evolve—their mechanics and ideas living on in unexpected ways. And even when a genre fades from the mainstream, it can thrive in smaller communities. Just look at Project Zomboid, a deep, isometric survival game that feels like a lost classic from the late 90s yet continues to grow thanks to passionate developers and dedicated fans.

Maybe you still play these games, maybe you wish you could, or maybe you just enjoy watching them be played on YouTube. Whatever the case, let’s take a look at some video game genres that quietly slipped away while gaming moved on.

5 Fixed-camera survival horror

From eerie angles to over-the-shoulder action