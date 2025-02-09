Like every other industry, video games aren't immune to trends — battle royale, live service, NFTs, and more — but when all you see are negative trends sucking the life out of modern games, you're bound to yearn for the good ol' days. Many of you might never have played split-screen games with a sibling, desperately hunted for cheat codes, or unlocked characters instead of paying for them.

So here's my wishlist for the gaming trends of old that I wish to see make a comeback in 2025. I know wishful thinking doesn't count for much, but we can at least revisit a time when gaming didn't feel so dry and impersonal. Who knows, publishers might reconsider reviving some of these trends out of sheer desperation when not much else seems to be working.

10 Finished and unbroken games at launch

Is it too much to ask? Don't answer that